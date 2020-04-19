Taylor Swift's Emotional Performance at 'One World' Concert Moves People To Tears

On Saturday, some of the biggest names in the music industry made history after pulling off a one-of-a-kind virtual concert called "One World: Together At Home."

The concert, which aired for eight hours straight, was initiated by pop icon Lady Gaga who initially said that the virtual show is a "love letter" to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers risking their lives fighting against the coronavirus global pandemic.

Some of the performers includes Lady Gaga herself, Rolling Stone, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Usher, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, and more.

Even non-singers like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, David and Victoria Beckham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the fun.

The star-studded concert aimed to uplift the spirit of the people at home, especially as the fear of the unknown rises amid the fight against an invisible enemy in COVID-19.

While all the artists had a spectacular performance at their respective homes, there is one particular number that moved people to tears, and that is the heartfelt performance of Taylor Swift.

"Soon You'll Get Better"

During her turn at the "One World: Together At Home" event, Taylor made an unforgettable performance of her emotional ballad entitled "Soon You'll Get Better." The said song came from Tay-Tay's recent album, "Lover."

Even before the historic concert, Swifties knew that this particular song is a very emotional piece for Taylor as she wrote it to tell the story of her mother's health struggles.

pic.twitter.com/JydSilK1zR Taylor Swift holds back tears as she delivers a beautiful and emotional performance of “Soon You’ll Get Better” during One World #TogetherAtHome — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 19, 2020

The 30-year-old singer once said that it would be difficult for her to perform the song again live as it was full of emotion.

"I don't know if I'll ever play it live," Taylor said upon the release of the song back in August 2019.

"It's just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It's hard to sing. It's hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it's not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel," she added.

But during Saturday's virtual concert, Taylor sat and played the song in her piano, which now has a whole new meaning due to the global pandemic. The "Shake It Off" hitmaker was obviously trying to hold back her tears as she performed the emotional song.

Viewers immediately took to social media to share how they were moved by Taylor's performance, while other fans expressed how proud they are of Tay-Tay for pulling off the song.





Me when #TaylorSwift played "Soon You'll get better" at One world: Together at home concert. ilysm!! pic.twitter.com/4g51xJLwTL — Just Marvs (@Deguzmanmarvs25) April 19, 2020





pic.twitter.com/oHUtowoQ7k Taylor Swift said in an interview that she doesn't think she will perform this live because of how it hits home (the song is for her mom who's diagnosed w/ brain tumor) but here we are. Soon you'll get better, world. — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) April 19, 2020

She braved the song. Let nothing happen make her sing this masterpiece again. — TaylorLoverSwiftieSvet (@TaylorLoverSvet) April 19, 2020

Aside from the song's tragic background, Taylor has probably gotten emotional during her performance as it looks like this is the last time the people will see her perform in a while.

On April 17, Tay-Tay announced that she had to cancel her upcoming "Lover Fest" tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With many events throughout the world already canceled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," Taylor's statement reads.

