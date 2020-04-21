Coronavirus Tips: Fans Demand More PSA From Beyonce & Jay-Z's Daughter

Beyonce and Jay-Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, just schooled the internet on the importance of handwashing, and netizens are now craving for more.

Just like everybody else around the world, the Carter family is also observing home quarantine and social distancing to prevent acquiring and spreading the deadly coronavirus.

But instead of jumping on the TikTok trend and other "challenges and dare" on social media to kill boredom, Beyonce and Jay-Z's eight-year-old daughter took her precious time to film a very important public service announcement.

Blue Ivy's Coronavirus Tip

In a short video shared by grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson on her Instagram account, Blue Ivy reminded the public why it is important to wash your hands, especially during an ongoing health crisis.

Blue made a little visual experiment video showing the power of soap and basically washing hands using soap.

The celebrity daughter expertly set up her video on a bird's-eye view so people could see her entire workstation and would not miss any action from her science experiment.

"Hey, ya'll! And since we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," Blue Ivy began like a pro.

In the video, you could only see a plate filled with water and pepper, another container with soap, and Blue's tiny little hands.

"I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this," she said, pointing to the small white container.

"And this is the coronavirus or any virus-- it's actually just pepper."

Blue Ivy then coated her dinger with soap and eventually dipped it on the water filled with a virus a.k.a pepper. The pepper were magically repelled from her finger and instantly moved on the edges of the plate.

"If you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean. But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick," Blue Ivy explained.

She ended her informative PSA by saying: "So peace out. I hope you guys are staying safe. Wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love ya'll. Bye!"

Doctor Blue Ivy!

While the said experimental video has been shared on the internet a thousand times since the COVID-19 pandemic, people are still amazed at Blue Ivy's delivery of the message.

Although Blue's mini-experiment might not pass to a strict laboratory, it was still enough for the people of America to demand more PSA from the adorable celebrity kid.

Blue Ivy immediately went viral on Twitter as people praised her informative video and called the little girl to hold more COVID-19 press briefing compared to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"If Blue Ivy doesn't inspire you to wash your hands correctly, then no one can," one Twitter user wrote.

"I need daily briefings from Blue Ivy Carter," another one added.

If Blue Ivy doesn’t inspire you to wash your hands correctly, then no one can. https://t.co/uOZim26YSA — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy Carter ended Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz in less than two minutes.pic.twitter.com/7P6LrRd6i9 — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) April 19, 2020

Me: *already seeing that pepper and soap trick before Coronavirus started but still supporting Blue Ivy in everything she does* pic.twitter.com/xNdvbNjqjc — Jay Art ️ (@Jayart202) April 19, 2020

Blue Ivy’s impact >>>>>. We should all be thanking her. pic.twitter.com/cKMJdwrDVM — michelle (@moraamichelle_) April 19, 2020

As of writing, Beyonce and Jay-Z have yet to comment on Blue Ivy's viral coronavirus PSA video, but for sure, they could not get any prouder of their smart daughter.

