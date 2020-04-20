Did Cardi B's Husband Cheat On Her While She's Pregnant? THIS Could Be Proof!

While she is busy campaigning for the next possible president of the United States, Cardi B's relationship with her husband might face some strain after a leaked text message to Offset's ex.

It all started when the rapper's ex-girlfriend Shya L'Amour (born as Nicole Algarin) hosted a question and answer portion with her fans on her Instagram account. When a fan asked her advice about co-parenting, the 31-year-old single mother said she is actually clueless about it.

"I wouldn't really know sis. I would like to think communication and transparency is key but... that's just a thought," Shya said, who shares her 4-year-old daughter Kalea with Offset.

But things escalated quickly when Shya started spilling the tea about her baby daddy, who is now happily married with Cardi B (born as Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar).

Sexting Screenshot

Later that day, Shya dropped a screenshot of her previous conversation with the 28-year-old rapper, where he appears to be begging the mother of her eldest child to have sex again for the last time.

Shya claimed that Offset stopped sending her financial support after she refused with his demands to have sex again.

"Can I have it one more last time?" Offset allegedly wrote while asking Shya's whereabouts for multiple times.

"I'm not asking again cuz if I ignore u. Bro if I ignore u, I gone cry," Offset's alleged text message added.

Shya explained that she was trying to keep her lips sealed about Offset, but the couple has been disrespectful to her.

"I was going to refrain from posting, but him and his hoe too disrespectful after I've been trying to be cordial and empathetic!" Shya wrote along with the screenshot.

"I found out same time the world did they were married and he been cut off since then!!! Stop fu-ing playing with my name."

Another screenshot of text message showed that Offset was sending those suggestive text messages back in June 2018, roughly eight months on his marriage with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper and while Cardi was pregnant with their now 18-month-old daughter Kulture.

"Compare date b*tch!" Shya wrote.

"I wouldn't never f*ck wit no married man, I don't play with God like that," she added.

Shya's revelation came after Cardi B recently shared the status of her sex life while observing home quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper revealed that being in isolation put a halt to her and Offset's intimate moments, which made her extremely upset.

Child Support Battle

Shya and Offset are set to face each other in court next month as they are currently fighting over child support payments for Kalea.

It was back in October 2019 when Shya sued Offset seeking increased monthly child support. She also accused the rapper of giving only limited financial aid;, which is why she now wants to take it on a legal aspect.

Shya supported her claims with a DNA text document proving that Offset is the biological father of Kalea.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles