Miley Cyrus PREGNANT? Singer Sparks Baby Rumors With THIS!

Cody Simpson has recently opened up about wanting to have a family with Miley Cyrus soon. Now, their fans got another subtle sign that Miley could be pregnant.

Miley has been facing a lot of pregnancy rumors ever since she started dating Cody, but the couple always makes sure that they set the record straight afterward.

However, the 27-year-old "Hannah Montana" star made another hint that she might be pregnant now, prompting her fans started to investigate whether it is true or not.

On April 20, Miley shared "Miley high club," an animated clip of "three Mileys" smoking marijuana and passing each stick to the next.

"I won't be smokin' but the rest of my fam sure will be tokin'. Happy 4/20 y'all!" Miley captioned the post.

Because of her caption, some of her 107 million Instagram followers started to theorize that she might be pregnant now since she chose to abstain instead of joining the cannabis-centric holiday.

On the post, which now has 2.8 million likes, Wiz Khalifa commented, "Why ain't you smokin?"

"Wow! Is there a special reason you're not celebrating?!I [looking eye emoji]" one fan also wrote.

Another one asked, "I'm here like u preggo gurl?"

Miley and Cody have not commented on the allegations yet. But such decision was indeed something new to Miley's fans, most especially since the "When I Look At You" hitmaker has been known to celebrate the holiday in California.

Earlier this 2020, the couple faced their first pregnancy allegations. The rumors stopped when Cody sat with The Sunday Telegraph for an interview and denied the speculations.

"You've just gotta take it in stride," Simpson said when asked if the rumors were true. "What I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me, that's my work and my music. The rest just kind of comes along with it."

Possible Explanations?

Since they are not yet speaking up to clear the rumors, some fans also came up with other possible reasons why Miley skipped the 4/20 celebration this year.

To recall, Cyrus announced through Instagram live in October 2019 that she has already been sober for several months.

"I'm four months sober," Miley said in a now-deleted Instagram live video. "It's the best I've ever felt. I'm radiating."

After her Instagram Live, her manager, Matt Zeidman, confirmed to People Magazine that the singer and the 23-year-old "Wish You Were Here" singer were both "on the straight and narrow."

"They're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me," Zeidman said at the time.

In addition, she might also be taking care of her health more after she suffered from tonsillitis and underwent vocal cord surgery last year.

Cyrus' attending physician discovered that there was also an underlying problem with her vocal cords, thereby recommending her to undergo surgery before the end of 2019.

Whatever Miley's reason is, it is up to her whether she will publicize it or not.

