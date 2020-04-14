Liam Hemsworth Gets Real About Marrying Miley Cyrus: 'It Was Stressful'

Liam Hemsworth is not stopping in speaking out the truth about his feelings toward Miley Cyrus and their previous stressful and toxic marriage.

During the continuation of his April cover interview with Scott Henderson of Men's Health Australia for "Strength Issue", Liam revealed more information about his not-so-peaceful marriage life with Miley.

According to the 30-year-old "The Hunger Games" actor, his life as a Hollywood insider made him feel like he was living under a microscope.

"For a long period of time, it was very stressful, and it really got to me," Liam said about his relationship with Cyrus.

But after he filed for divorce from the 27-year-old "Party In The U.S.A" hitmaker, he finally found balance while living under the said spotlight in Hollywood.

To recall, Liam had to share a decade-long catastrophic relationship with Miley, and he could have lost everything if he continued to let the situation eat him.

"There are times when you want to lash out and say something...because from my point of view, the majority of the time things that are written about me are completely false," Liam furthered.

Throughout their separation process, Liam faced a lot of criticisms and read a lot of false stories. From there, he learned when it should be okay to speak up and when something is not worthy of his time.

He then taught himself how to be mature enough to handle all the rumors without drawing more attention.

"It's better to just not think about it and let it all wash away," the "Independence Day: Resurgence" actor shared before convincing himself that he does not want to worry so much anymore about the kind of stuff which he experienced with Miley.

Liam Enjoying Life Without Miley?

Previously, Liam claimed that he is now focused on rebuilding his life by "putting the trials of the last decade behind him."

Since day one, he has been coaching himself how to appreciate what he has and enjoy everything.

"Appreciating the little things. It's something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren't going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go," Liam went on.

Although he did not mention Miley's name in any part of the discussion, most of his fans were convinced that he was referring to the toxic life he had with the singer.

To end their dying relationship then, he filed for divorce in August 2019 and cited that their "irreconcilable differences" pushed him to do it. The former couple then finalized the divorce at the end of January 2020

Currently, the two already have moved on to new relationships. Liam started seeing Australian model Gabriella Brooks in December 2019, while Miley has Cody Simpson.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles