Royal Truth: Meghan Markle Making Prince Harry Suffer? 'He Has Lost His Purpose,' Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally living the lives they have always wanted - away from the royal family but under the glamorous Hollywood spotlight.

It's a new chapter for the Duke and Duchess, and while it may seem that the couple is doing okay, a royal expert expressed her concern on how the 35-year-old prince adjusts to this new, different life.

On the "Royals" podcast, Angella Mollard said that it was clear Prince Harry knew his purpose was to serve people. Now he's living in a different country, unsure of what he's going to do next. His hopes of serving Queen Elizabeth II was not possible.

Mollard said, "The fact they've broken away from the royal family at a time when the rest of the royal family are possibly, arguably, more purposeful and necessary than ever, it's very difficult for Harry."

She added, "His whole purpose in life was to serve people. He did it in his particular way that great humor and innovation" and continued, "But the fact that he doesn't have that purpose at the center of his life, I think, would be incredibly challenging."

Since moving to Los Angeles, Prince Harry reportedly finds his new life "a bit challenging," telling her good friend Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yet, I've been in touch, I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."

Aside from that, the ethologist also mentioned how Prince Harry would likely end one of his royal pastimes and traditions, such as animal hunting because it is something his wife, Meghan Markle, doesn't like.

"I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that's over for him."

Though there are no reports that Prince Harry will be entering the entertainment industry, he has already earned the nickname "Hollywood Harry" after moving to Los Angeles.

That's because of his new living situation during the global pandemic.

While Prince Harry is unsure of what his new life holds, Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling herself again after moving back to her home country.

A source told Us Weekly that the Duchess of Sussex is beginning to settle into their multi-million-dollar compound after a tough couple of months living with the royal family.

"Meghan feels more at home too, and she's starting to feel like herself."

According to reports, the 38-year-old mother-of-one is finally living the life she has always dreamed of.

A royal friend told numerous tabloids, including The Sun, that Meghan Markle always had ambitions of living among glamorous celebrities in Hollywood.

"I think she always wanted to be back here, she always dreamed of the full-blown Hollywood lifestyle and this kind of clout."

Meghan is reportedly hoping to land a "breakout" role with A-list Hollywood directors.

A source close to the former actress told Express UK that she feels the majority of the movie roles offered to her are all "cheesy."

It's also worth noting that it's not guaranteed that the big-named directors would want to work with her as it may take some time because Meghan Markle is the type of person who would "want to control every aspect of whatever project she ends up doing."

READ MORE: Worst Idea? Prince Harry Did THIS The Night Before Marrying Meghan Markle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles