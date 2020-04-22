Queen's Abdication: Why Prince Charles NEEDS To Be King ASAP

The monarchy already has one major reason why they should make Prince Charles the king already.

There have been reports about Queen Elizabeth II not planning to abdicate or step down as the reigning monarch any time soon. This will surely add more years to Prince Charles "waiting time," even though he seems to have already waited long enough to the point that he is now considered as the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

However, this set-up should not last for a longer period. after all, there is one issue the monarchy has been dealing with that only Prince Charles can easily resolve once he becomes king.

What's The Issue Here?

The expenses of the royal family have been the major problem of the monarchy for years now, and the Prince of Wales' plan -- though Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip do not approve of it -- is the only way to keep the Britons on their side.

Last year, the Buckingham Palace's documents revealed that the Royal Household accepted £19.6 million more of taxpayers' money compared to the amount that they used to receive in the past few years. This cost is predicted to only go up, according to the latest figures from Statista.

If that is the case, then the monarchy could turn into a burden, and the people surely would not like it.

The royal palace could settle this and continue reigning the monarchy if they would push Prince Charles to the throne already, as his plan on slimming down the monarchy would greatly reduce their everyday expenditures.

Lessening the members of the royal family means lesser outlays, and that is what everyone wants the most, especially when the country is facing a crisis right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The heir to the throne's plan to slash the number of members is the only option left, and Prince Charles has been waiting for eight years now (ever since he divulged the plan in 2012) to apply his "future vision" in re-establishing the monarchy.

Once Prince Charles becomes king, he also wants to highlight only the works by those closer to the throne -- which include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.

In addition, the Prince of Wales alone has the ability to support the whole monarchy since, in his 71 years of existence, he has been the patron of over 400 charities.

There are also 18 out of 19 organizations under "The Prince's Charities" which were personally founded by His Royal Highness.

Ranging from funnel donations to preserving historical buildings, Prince Charles' "The Prince's Charities" has become the largest and most-successful charitable initiative in the United Kingdom with over £100 million income annually.

Aside from these financial issues, the Prince of Wales' plan would also lessen the drama and rumors that started to surround the royal family since ousting Prince Andrew and the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from The Firm.

With all these negative things related to the royals, it is time for Queen Elizabeth II to make way and give Prince Charles his chance.

