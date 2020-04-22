The Real Reason Why Bruce Willis Is Quarantining With Demi Moore, REVEALED!

Bruce Willis is currently in quarantine in Idaho with ex-partner Demi Moore instead of his wife, raising eyebrows and questions why it is the case.

Fortunately, Bruce's daughter Scout Willis revealed the real reason why her father is not with Emma Heming at this time.

A Family Emergency

Scout was quick to respond to rumors as to why her father's current wife, Emma Heming, was missing from their recent family photos. Bruce Willis is in Idaho with Demi Moore and their children Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

"My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters," the 28-year old Scout explained in the recent episode of the 'Dopey" podcast.

However, she added that the real reason why her stepmom was not with them was because of a medical emergency with her younger step-sister.

"[But] my younger sister ... [who has] never gotten a talk about not f-king with hypodermic needles .... she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," Scout added.

Scout further revealed that this medical emergency is the reason why Emma is in quarantine with her children in Los Angeles while their father, Bruce, is in Idaho with them.

Moore posted a photo of their family of five wearing matching striped pajamas on April 8.

"Family bonding with a green heart emoji," the actress wrote in the caption.

Emma replied to the post writing, "At its finest. love and miss you guys, filled with green heart emojis"

These exchanges clearly showed one thing: Bruce's wife Emma and ex Demi are on good terms. All is good in the family.

An Unexpected Reunion

On April 7, Us Weekly confirmed that Demi is indeed in quarantine with ex-husband Bruce and their daughters. Scout in her self-help comedy podcast revealed that she found it really cool to be spending time with her parents and sisters, 20 years after their parents' divorce.

"It's been really fun having both my parents at this house where they, like, raised us," Scout said.

She added that the lockdown made her appreciate family time more. "It's kind of divine time to just hang out with them. ... I'm very grateful to be with my family."

When asked if there was any tension in the family, she revealed that everyone in her family was sober.

"We all know how to communicate so well now because of that," Scout said. "I'm in a good place to deal with any emotional intensity that comes up with people."

In her memoir "Inside Out," Demi revealed that she has always had an amicable relationship with her ex-husband.

"It's a funny thing to say, but I'm very proud of our divorce," she wrote in the book. "It wasn't easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. We felt more connected than we did before the divorce."

Demi wrote that the relationship is quite the opposite between her and also ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

