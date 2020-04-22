The Odd Reason Why Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 2 Birthdays In One Year

The whole world may be wrapped in a health crisis right now, but it won't stop Queen Elizabeth II from aging gracefully and turning 94-years-old in a healthy condition.

While celebrations and major events got canceled due to the global pandemic brought by the coronavirus, the head of the royal family will still have another chance to celebrate her birthday two months from now.

People who are celebrating their birthdays during these unfortunate times are probably already making plans to make another big celebration after this pandemic ended. Well, the head of the British monarchy has been doing that practice since she was crowned as Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II's real birthday is on April 21, so she technically turned a year older on that day. However, in June, the birthday girl could put on her party hat once again as British monarchs have this long tradition of making double celebration since the 18th century.

Basically, the first birthday is for private celebrations with family and close friends, while the second birthday is meant for public parties.

History Of British Monarchy's Dual Birthday

The idea of celebrating two birthdays in one year started back in 1748, during the reign of the OG party boy, King George II. It was in the same year when Britain's annual Trooping the Colour was associated as the sovereign's birthday.

It turns out that King George II's original birthday is in November, and everyone knowd that during that time of the year, the weather is not so party-friendly and could kill all the excitement in store for a birthday party.

The annual celebration, wherein there will be a military parade in London, was originally a standalone event. But when George III ascended to the throne in 1760, it was permanently re-purposed as a birthday celebration for the head of the monarchy.

In short, the second birthday for the reigning Queen or King was only born due to the odd reason that nobody wants to celebrate their birthday with a poor weather condition.

Events During Each Birthday

During her original birthday, the people of the United Kingdom mark the Queen's special day by having a traditional royal gun salute while government buildings wave the Union Jack flag.

Meanwhile, for the second birthday in June, tourists flocks in the streets around Buckingham Palace to witness 1,400 parading soldiers together with 200 horses, and 400 musicians.

Back in the days, Queen Elizabeth II joins the parade while riding a horse as she is also a keen rider. But since the 1980s up to the present, the Queen only arrived in a carriage.

After the parade and performances, the Queen goes back to the palace to be joined by the rest of the royal family and witness the 41-gun salute in Green Park and the flypast of the Royal Air Force.

This Year's Celebration

Since most of the world is prohibited from having mass gatherings, Queen Elizabeth II had to disregard both of her birthday celebrations. For the first time in 68 years, the Queen celebrated her birthday privately and in isolation.

It was the Queen's decision to cancel all birthday-related events as she felt it was inappropriate to celebrate to have it during a global health crisis.

