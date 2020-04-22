OMG! Ansel Elgort Posts Nude Photo to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Ansel Elgort posed nude earlier and uploaded it for the world to see... but it's all for a good cause.

On Tuesday, Ansel Elgort made the social media users went wild when he posted an NSFW picture on Instagram, along with a caption that pointed people to the link in his bio to visit his OnlyFans account.

The social media platform OnlyFans is a site where subscribers pay a fee to see even racier pictures and videos of the hosts.

Ansel Elgort became a trending topic on Twitter when his photo, where he can be seen in the shower wearing only a necklace, with his hand strategically placed in front of his lower region as not to reveal anything, was published on his Instagram account.





"OnlyFans LINK IN BIO," he captioned the picture.

Though the link pointed to an OnlyFans account, as it turns out, the "Baby Driver" actor doesn't actually have a registered account on the social media platform. Instead, it is directed to a "Brooklyn For Life" fundraiser.

It has been set up as a charity that helps individuals that are currently working on the frontlines at hospitals in Brooklyn, New York.

Celebrity friends of the actor showed their support to his unique strategy. Ansel Elgort's girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, commented on his post, "Lmao, I love you."

US fashion designer Jeremy Scott even said, "The best foil for a charity fundraiser ever. Bravo!"

The initiative delivers meals to healthcare workers and first responders around New York City, while simultaneously supporting small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the GoFundMe page, "We will work to help address both of these challenges, fueled by your tax-deductible donation."

"Brooklyn For Life" is organized by "Westworld" actor Jeffrey Wright and has a $1 million goal.

The initiative aims to provide at least 75 to 100 meals a day to healthcare workers in Brooklyn, in addition to a daily allowance at the Greene Bites bodega, which offers free food and drinks to hospital workers.

The food will be reportedly delivered to Brooklyn Hospital, Brookdale Hospital, Cumberland Health Center, Gotham Health Clinic East New York, Interfaith Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Woodhull Medical Center, several Brooklyn FDNY EMS battalions and many more.

In Ansel Elgort's Instagram Story, he thanked the fans who donated, saying, "It looks like it was worth it."

He did, however, apologized that it was taken down because Instagram told him to do so.

"Instagram told me I had to take my post down because it's a nude. Sorry if I offended anybody, but we did a good thing."

Ansel Elgort's fundraiser, thanks to his nude photo, raised over $200,000 as of Tuesday night.

Though it is not confirmed who took the photo of the "The Fault in Our Stars" star in the shower, Ansel Elgort tagged his dad, Arthur, in the original pic.

Arthur Elgort is a well-known photographer who has worked with different high-fashion and editorial magazines such as Vogue.

