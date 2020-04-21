[LOOK] Kourtney Kardashian Says Birthday Surprise from Rob Kardashian Is Her 'Favorite Present'

Everyone knows that Kourtney Kardashian is one of the hardest Kar-Jenners to please.

But when she posted an Instagram Story saying she has a "favorite present" from her birthday this year, that's thanks to her brother.

Rob Kardashian takes the cake for giving her one of the most heartwarming presents she could ever receive.

On Saturday, Kourtney turned 41, and she was excited to let the whole world know what her brother gave her.

The Poosh founder snapped a picture of vinyl records from artists like Frank Sinatra, James Taylor, Neil Young, Etta James, Ray Charles, and Bill Withers.

She captioned her Story, "Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records."

In 2003, the siblings' dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away due to cancer.

It was a sentimental gesture from the always missing-in-action brother of the famous Kardashian clan, who is currently fighting a legal battle against his daughter's mother, Blac Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian also gave her sister a Minnie Mouse balloon display to which Kourtney shared on her Instagram Story with the caption, "The things that make me happy."

Since the mother-of-three's birthday fell during the coronavirus lockdown, they still celebrated Kourtney Kardashian's birthday, but a little different.

Over the weekend, her friends and family drove by her house with balloons to wish her a happy birthday while all remained social distancing.

Her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner organized a parade of cars outside her house that featured balloons, homemade signs, airhorns, and a lot of cheering. Rihanna's song "Birthday Cake" was also blasting on the loudspeaker.

Kendall took to her Instagram to share what has been happening on the scene.

"A birthday in quarantine," she wrote and showed a couple of cars lined up outside Kourtney's house.

"Car show for @kourtneykardash's birthday. This was amazing; everyone loves to celebrate you," Khloe said on her Instagram story.

To make sure that their older sister felt loved, Khloe posted a sweet Instagram post, wishing Kourtney a happy birthday.

"In any life, I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor I would want to imagine that."

She added, "Today and every day, I pray so that your soul is covered with love, and from your core, I pray that you're happy. You deserve only magical things!"

After the socially-distanced festivities, a source told People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian had a fun birthday.

"She was grateful to wake up with her kids around. She is always happiest with her kids."

Aside from that, Kourtney also received a ton of flower deliveries. It was all a surprise for Kourtney, and she reportedly loved it all.

Viewers of their famous reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" are aware that Kourtney has recently stepped back from filming on the show.

After her brutal fight with Kim Kardashian, the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister said she would be prioritizing her children and her lifestyle brand Poosh.

Kim and Khloe didn't take the news well, but they both knew that it had been Kourtney's wish to leave the show or have the show cancelled because she's not enjoying anymore.

