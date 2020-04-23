Remember to Wear Sunscreens Indoors! 5 Sunscreens To Try

It is once again the time of the year when the sun is on its full glory, giving us the most annoying sunburn and leaving us with no choice but to drive in the nearest drugstore and grab a bottle of sunscreen.

But did you know that sun-protection products should not only be used during summertime? You can use it all year round as the sun is also always present in your everyday life.

While we need a good amount of Vitamin D, too much exposure to the sun could lead to unwanted redness of the skin, sunburn, and worse, severe skin conditions like cancer.

That is why it is very important to add sunscreen to your everyday skincare routine. Aside from protecting our skin from the harmful sun rays, it also delays symptoms of skin aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

Now that we are spending most of our time indoors (thanks to the coronavirus global pandemic), it is still important to wear sunscreen for your overall skin protection. Below are some of the best selling sun protection products from Amazon that you should try ASAP.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

If you're used to using sticky sunscreen lotion, then say goodbye to that experience when you use this ultra-sheer sunscreen. It is a very lightweight and fast-absorbing sun protection that you will surely love to use every day.

It is packed with Broad Spectrum SPF 85, which can give your skin total protection for up to 80 minutes.

Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen

This product will not be everybody's go-to sunscreen product for nothing. With its SPF 50, water-resistant, and invisible clear spray feature, what is not to love? Even Kylie Jenner uses it more than the sunscreen lotion from her skincare line.

What we love most about this sunscreen is that it stays on your skin even under extreme heat from the pool water, ocean water, wind, and sweat. And unlike sticky SPF lotions, this does not attract dirt to stick all over your body after application.

Australian Gold Mineral Lotion

If you want to protect your skin and still maintain that "no makeup" look, this Australian Gold Mineral Lotion is for you. It is a tinted facial sunscreen packed with SPF 50. You can use it under makeup and still look gorgeous as hell.

It doesn't feel greasy, is easy to blend on the skin, and provides a mattifying effect to make your skin look softer and smoother.

Nivea Sun Super Water Gel SPF 50

Want to protect your skin but hate the white-cast from typical sunscreen products? Then try this holy grail product that will surely not leave you looking like you bathed on bacon grease.

The Nivea Sun Super Water is a gel-type face and body sunscreen perfect for any weather. Forget about the white-cast and embrace the translucent and refreshing product with SPF 50. It also has a blendable consistency, making it the ultimate sunscreen experience of your life.

Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen

Because no matter how soft the baby's skin is, they still need protection from the sun. This product is specially formulated for babies' delicate skin, so it can be used by infants ages six months and above.

Every parent would agree that getting kids to wear sunscreen is a struggle: they easily get irritated with the texture and annoyed by the distinct SPF smell. That is why this sunscreen stick is perfect, as you can easily rub and glide the product onto their skin.

