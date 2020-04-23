Royal Horror: Prince William's MOST HATED Royal Moment, Revealed!

Princes William and Prince Harry were exposed to the royal limelight at an early age.

Despite their popularity around the world, the Duke of Cambridge was described as "painfully shy" during his school days and was often photographed with his head down while his younger brother, the Duke of Sussex was more of a "go-getter" with a "happy-go-lucky" attitude.

However, as cited by a U.K tabloid, Prince William "hated every second of" being in the royal spotlight.

To recall, after Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death in August 1997, the two young princes were exposed to media attention and entered the world stage as royal superstars.

Just months after their mother's death, Prince Charles took his two teenage sons to Canada for a family skiing trip.

"Wills Mania"

A crowd of young Canadian women enthusiastically welcomed the two royals when they visited Vancouver.

Moreover, Veteran royal editor Robert Jobson mentioned in his 2006 book entitled "William's Princess," he recalled how Princes William and Harry turned into royal sensations as they set their foot on Vancouver airport on March 24, 1998.

"But within minutes of their arrival in the country's West Coast capital, something remarkable happened - something that would mark the trip out as a watershed for the teenage Prince William," J9bson wrote.

Jobson even called this as "Wills Mania" as hundreds of frantic girls waited for hours just to see a glimpse of the young Prince William.

"From the instant that he stepped out onto Canadian soil, a new phenomenon was born: 'Wills Mania.' It was an astonishing spectacle. It would have fazed the most seasoned public figure."

The royal editor added that right then and there, he knew that Prince William has become a "royal icon."

"This was unlike anything I had seen as a royal reporter. We knew that we were literally witnessing the making of a royal icon. Not a replacement for Diana - nothing so brash or so mired in the recent past. This was something new," Jobson furthered.

Despite the attention, Jobson mentioned that Prince William really "hated every second" of being frenzied by the public.

"It was not an entirely uncomplicated birth for the new royal hero. At first, he did his best to hide his discomfort at the extreme adoration with which he was met. But he hated every second of it, as we were soon to find out," the royal editor added.

Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge On Prince George

Years later, the Duke of Cambridge together with his wife Kate Middleton vowed to keep their private life completely private.

Prince William also ensured that their three kids (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) will be taught the value of their roles when the time is right -- per a royal insider who talked to People Magazine.

The 37-year-old future king added that he discourages "special treatment" to his kids, especially in school.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles