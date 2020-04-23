Zayn Malik Driving Gigi Hadid CRAZY in Quarantine? The Truth

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are reportedly spending lockdown together, and because of that, there is a high possibility that they are driving each other crazy. It's not as if their relationship has always been a smooth-sailing one.

But they are proving they can handle isolation like no other!

The couple, who have been dating on and off since 2016, are self-isolating at the supermodel's family farm in Pennsylvania, and it's reportedly the "perfect arrangement" as the former One Direction band member also owns a farm near the Hadid's estate.

As HollywoodLife reports, it's unusual for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid to spend so much free time together, so they're surely taking advantage of the isolation away from the real world.

As per their source, the blonde bombshell doesn't have a lot of days off because of her crazy modeling schedule. Though it is known that she excels in her career and is jet-setting around the world, Gigi reportedly likes to take the time to appreciate the little things in life.

Instead of the couple driving each other crazy, as most couples say on social media, this time is reportedly bringing the two closer together, more than ever.

"It's been good for her relationship with Zayn because a lot of the things that stress them out, namely her having to be gone so much for work, have been taken away."

Though it's not an easy time for anyone, Gigi is making the best of it.

Their source further dished, "They are able to just be together without all the outside pressures, and that's a great thing."

Back in February, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid made it Instagram official that they are back together.

She posted a Valentine's Day picture of her on-again boyfriend on her @Gisposable Instagram account.

However, after she posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram, the gallery of images clearly show that the two have gotten back together since the holidays.

A source told E! News that the two have reconciled at the end of 2019, right before the holidays in December.

"Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month, and she is giving him another chance."

When they were apart, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter focused on his music while Gigi Hadid concentrated on her career.

Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid!

Gigi Hadid also turns 25 years old today, April 23, and she'll be spending it with her beau.

"Gigi doesn't mind celebrating her birthday at home on the farm at all, either. She has no complaints. She is not much of a party girl anyway, so a homebody birthday suits her just fine."

Despite 25 is a milestone, another source told HollywoodLife that the model is delighted that she's not throwing a massive birthday party since she is not a "high maintenance" girl.

As per the source, Gigi is contented with spending her special day on the farm with the special people around her, as she finds it very peaceful and a unique feeling about not having a busy schedule for once.

"Gigi is used to a fast pace life that it's actually been a breath of fresh air being forced into this situation."

Once the lockdown is over, the 25-year-old will reportedly do something with her friends to celebrate her turning a year older. However, right now, she's "perfectly happy to celebrate at home with her family and Zayn."

READ MORE: Congratulations Eminem! Rapper Announced MOST MEANINGFUL Achievement Yet

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles