Congratulations Eminem! Rapper Announced MOST MEANINGFUL Achievement Yet

Eminem has something to be proud of aside from his successful music career and dozens of awards.

On Monday, the 47-year-old rapper took to his Instagram to share his newest milestone -- he has finally reached 12 years of sobriety.

"Clean dozen, in the books," Eminem captioned the picture of a little medallion that is stamped with the number "12" and the traditional AA triangle, which included the words, "recovery," "unity," and "service."

"I'm not afraid," the "Lose Yourself" rapper added.

The medallion that Eminem received, while it is not an official AA device, is often used by AA members to mark their sober anniversaries.

It was reported that this type of souvenir will help addicts resolve in continuing their absence from the subject of their addiction, while also representing the organization's commitment to its users.

The "8 Mile" star's close friend, Royce da 5'9", who also struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, praised his good friend for remaining sober.

He posted a picture with Eminem holding his AA medallion, saying, "And counting... Proud of my brother."

Fans of Eminem has also flooded the comments section of his post with lots of support and celebration.

This is the rapper's third year in a row that he has marked his sober anniversary with a photo of his token.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning musician, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has always openly talked about his struggles with drugs and alcohol in the past.

Back in 2007, Eminem overdosed on drugs after admitting he was just taking pills that were handed to him with no questions asked. "I didn't know it was methadone. I used to get pills wherever I could. I was just taking anything that anybody was giving me."

He went to rehab but admitted that being there was more overwhelming instead of being helpful.

Speaking to The New York Times in 2010, he said, "I felt like Bugs Bunny in rehab. When Bugs Bunny walks into rehab, people are going to turn and look. People at rehab were stealing my hats and pens and notebooks and asking for autographs. I couldn't concentrate on my problems."

At the rehab center, he was still able to get a counselor who he saw once a week.

Speaking with Elton John for Interview Magazine, he revealed that "getting clean" made him grow up.

"I feel like all the years that I was using... I wasn't growing as a person."

In a 2015 interview with Men's Journal, Eminem said that he replaced his alcohol addiction with exercise.

He said that he needed to lose weight because he also needed to figure out a way to function sober. So Eminem started running, which he revealed gave him a natural endorphin high, but also helped him sleep at night.

The "Love The Way You Lie" hitmaker also gave credit to his children for motivating him to be sober. The Detroit native receives a lot of love from his daughter Hailie Mathers, Whitney Scott Mathers, and Aliana Scott.

"I love them so much, and they've helped me through so many things."

