Queen Elizabeth II NEVER Wanted To Be Queen, Voted For THIS Royal Instead

The British royal family could have had a different monarch had Queen Elizabeth II pushed through recommending another royal to take over the throne.

A royal commentator recently revealed that Queen Elizabeth II never wanted to be the queen, so much so that she desperately wished for a baby brother to take her place instead.

Initially, the Act of Settlement required the monarchy to pass down automatically the title of the king to his first-born child upon the monarch's death.

According to royal expert Robert Lacey, this straightforward transition gave little hope to Queen Elizabeth II, and it was the reason why she prayed so hard for a baby brother to jump ahead of her in the line of succession.

However, she only had her youngest sister Princess Margaret, to whom she gave her vote to be the ruling monarch as a permanent substitute. In fact, this became one of the most captivating storylines in Season 3 of Netflix's historical drama "The Crown".

One of the scenes in the series unveiled how the young Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret had a conversation, during which Her Majesty told her sister that she would rather not take the position and give way to her if only she could.

From Seasons 1 to 3 of "The Crown," there were scenes where Princess Margaret freely expressed how she wanted to carry the responsibilities of a ruling monarch before coming up with the idea of possibly sharing duties with Queen Elizabeth II.

What is more intriguing is that the Countess of Snowdon seemed to go all out and directly asked Her Majesty when they were young if she could be queen instead. Sure enoug, the now-monarch agreed.

However, due to the primogeniture -- or the original rule in line of succession -- and the fact that King George VI only had Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margarette, the countess gave up and followed the birthright instead.

After King George VI died due to lung cancer in 1952, the unexpected time brought Queen Elizabeth II to the throne at the young age of 25.

Margarette Deserved The Position More?

When the information first emerged, journalists agreed that the youngest daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, possessed the "more ideal traits" of a queen compared to Her Majesty.

It has always been noted that Queen Elizabeth II was, and still is, shy to the point that she may sometimes depend on other members of the royal family, like Prince Philip, to help her in most royal engagements in the country and abroad.

Meanwhile, Princess Margaret was more outgoing and bubblier that she enjoyed fame much more. She was also believed to have tried to steal her sister's spotlight when they were young.

In a report published by The Telegraph, they noted that Margarette might have been "subconsciously jealous" of Elizabeth. When the countess was still young, she allegedly said, "Now that Papa is king, I am nothing."

Despite that, the sisters remained close until the death of the countess in February 2002 due to stroke.

