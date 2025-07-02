Sydney Sweeney may have sparked headlines after being seen with big stars like Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom at Jeff Bezos' wedding weekend, but sources say she's not dating anyone right now.

TMZ reports that the "Euphoria" actress is "very much single" and not interested in romance following her breakup with fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year.

Even though Sweeney was spotted walking through Venice with both Brady and Bloom, insiders made it clear—there's nothing romantic happening.

According to those close to her, Sydney is putting all her energy into her career and enjoying her independence. "She's not making love a priority at the moment," one source shared.

Over the weekend, Tom Brady—now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders—was seen dancing with Sweeney and model Brooks Nader during the wedding reception. Still, sources say there was no hookup with anyone.

Sydney Sweeney Focused on Career, Not Dating Tom Brady

Rumors swirled fast. If Brady and Sweeney had become a couple, they could have rivaled Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the NFL's next power pair. But the age gap—Brady is 47 and Sweeney is 27—fueled plenty of questions.

Brady's own love life has long been in the spotlight. He shares a son with actress Bridget Moynahan and later married supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom he has two more kids.

They divorced in 2022 after 12 years. Since then, Brady has been linked to model Irina Shayk, though nothing has been confirmed.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has kept her love life mostly private. She was engaged to Jonathan Davino, a film producer she worked with, before they ended things earlier this year.

Fans have also speculated about her chemistry with co-star Glen Powell, especially during press for "Anyone But You," though nothing romantic has been confirmed between them either, Heavy said.

Now, Sweeney is focusing on her upcoming film "The Housemaid," a psychological thriller set to be released on December 25, 2025, by Lionsgate Films.