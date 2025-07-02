Todd Chrisley has opened up about a tense prison moment involving Rick Singer, the man behind the college admissions scandal.

On the July 1 episode of Savannah Chrisley's podcast "Unlocked," Todd shared that he and Singer were both at FPC Pensacola at the same time — and things got heated quickly.

According to US Magazine, Todd, 56, said trouble started when Singer began talking badly about others behind bars. "He was talking smack, saying he didn't wear a wire, he never told on anyone," Todd said. "The feds set him up. This, that and the other."

Singer, 64, was at the center of the nationwide bribery scandal that involved wealthy parents, including celebrities like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to multiple charges and became a cooperating witness, helping investigators uncover more names involved in the scheme. He began his sentence in 2023 and is now in a halfway house.

Todd claimed he avoided Singer at first, telling him he didn't want to talk. But a few months later, things took a turn when Singer reportedly made a comment about Todd's daughter, Savannah, which stirred up even more tension.

"He started talking s*** about Savannah," Todd said. "I just walked up to him, and I said, 'I'm going to say this one more time.'"

Todd Chrisley and college admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer were in prison at the same time — but they didn't get along. https://t.co/hbH25z2a4N — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 1, 2025

Read more: Todd and Julie Chrisley Freed After Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump

Todd Chrisley Recalls Prison Clash Over Daughter Savannah

Savannah, 26, jumped in during the podcast, noting her dad wasn't nearly as calm in the moment.

Todd then revealed what he told Singer face-to-face: "I said, 'I will rip your head off and s*** down your neck if you talk about my child again.' And I meant it."

According to Todd, that warning worked. "After that, I literally never had another problem with him," he said.

Savannah added that the incident almost got her dad transferred to a different prison facility, but he remained at FPC Pensacola until his release.

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and began serving their prison sentences in early 2023, PageSix said.

However, both were granted pardons by former President Donald Trump in May 2025. Todd served about two years before being released.

While the former reality star is now out of prison, he says this was one of the few serious confrontations he had while behind bars.

"This was really the only issue I had," he concluded.