The smiles on the faces of Sean "Diddy" Combs family quickly turned to shock and disappointment after a federal judge ruled that the music mogul must remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing despite being acquitted of the most serious charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian sided with prosecutors, citing Combs' history of domestic violence and ongoing risk to public safety. According to New York Times, the judge emphasized that even Combs' own legal team acknowledged during the trial that the rapper had been physically abusive to past romantic partners.

"You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," the judge told Combs' legal team.

Combs will therefore remain incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York until his sentencing hearing, where he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Read more Jay-Z's Court Case Against Lawyer Tony Buzbee Dismissed Amid Legal Twist Jay-Z's Court Case Against Lawyer Tony Buzbee Dismissed Amid Legal Twist

However, he is likely to receive a much lesser sentence. The defense maintains that the recommended sentencing guidelines are closer to two years in prison, while prosecutors estimate it will be between four and five years. In fact, they would reduce his prison time, which already totals eight months.

The allegations

"The overwhelming evidence established at trial, which the defendant did not dispute, shows that the defendant has engaged in a yearslong pattern of abuse and violence, including as recently as in June 2024, approximately three months before his arrest in this case," added the prosecution team led by Maurene Comey. "Despite the knowledge that he was under federal investigation, the defendant nevertheless brutally assaulted Jane, leaving injuries that were visible for days after the assault."

Douglas Wigdor, Ventura's attorney, filed a letter with Judge Subramanian on Wednesday requesting that Combs remain in prison , as did a hairstylist who testified at trial that he witnessed the rapper brutally assault Ventura.

"Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs likely poses a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community," Wigdor wrote.

A surprised family

Sean Combs arrived at his bail hearing in good spirits. He smiled at his family, who were watching from the gallery, exchanged air kisses, and mouthed the words "Love, love, love, love." But minutes later, when the judge announced his bail was denied, his expression changed. "Oh," he murmured, still listening with his head down and his hands clasped in his lap.

His family members, his mother and some of his children, looked devastated.

Still, Marc Agnifilio, one of Combs' attorneys, told the artist's family after the hearing, "Today was a great day."

"He's got his life back," the lawyer added, as family members nodded in agreement. "They can live their lives, and they can live a good life."