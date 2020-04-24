Catherine Zeta-Jones in Red Bikini Running, Laughing Causes A Stir

Catherine Zeta-Jones in a red bikini is a sight to see, especially if one has been cooped up in their homes for so long, dreaming of the beach, the sand, and the waves.

The actress wowed her fans after sharing a throwback clip of her in a bikini. This was taken in the British comedy series, "The Darling Buds of May." According to the A-list celebrity, those days were her "lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer."

Now at 50, Catherine Zeta-Jones looked back on her younger days while working for a British comedy. On her Instagram, she shared one of the memorable scenes of the show that first aired in 1991. In the video clip, she can be seen running into the sea clad only in a red two-piece. She looked positively vibrant and vivacious since she was laughing freely on that scene.

According to the Welsh-born beauty, this throwback video of her just wearing a bikini delivering her scenes made her remember her "innocent, simple life." On this show, she was Mariette, the eldest daughter of Ma and Pop Larkin.

Her fans cannot hold back at praising how good she looked at that video. Not just her, but the scenery too. With many people unable to travel to the beaches right now, her video is certainly hitting some fans hard. One follower wrote, "OMG so gorgeous. I feel like doing that now!" (sic)" Another thanked her for letting them recall the fun they had watching the show. "This little clip has brought back fond memories of my family holidays in Cornwall & Devon - thanks for sharing!," the fan said.

This is probably Jones' own way of coping with the lockdown. Looking back on certain days can be a good coping mechanism, especially on rough days. Recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that quarantine is not easy for her. She struggles with the lockdown, she said, even though she's with her husband Michael Douglas and children, Carys and Dylan in their New York home. But that was just one day.

After a few days had passed, the actress is back to her calm and happy self as she greeted her daughter a happy birthday. Carys turned 17 while in lockdown so an intimate celebration took place. Catherine presented her daughter with a stunning birthday cake and then shared some photos of her daughter over the years on Instagram. She captioned this with a sweet, long message that showed just how much she loves her daughter.

"CARYS!! is 17 today. What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless," the actress wrote.

Carys did not bother playing it cool like most teens, quickly replying to her loving mama's message. "Thank you for giving me the gift of life and being the best role model and inspiration." she wrote.

Catherine's son was also quite active on social media during the quarantine period, honestly sharing that he and his sister Carys are already starting to annoy each other. He hilariously shared that his bass-playing annoys Carys when she is doing homework.

Check the video:

READ MORE: Larsa Pippen Is The Queen Of Quarantine Bikini

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles