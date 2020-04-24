Larsa Pippen Is The Queen Of Quarantine Bikini!

Larsa Pippen continues to bring positive vibes to everyone while in quarantine. Everyone's self-isolation days are made interesting with every new post for Larsa, this time a mirror selfie wearing a blue string bikini.

Bikini Queen

Larsa Pippen is officially the bikini queen during this quarantine. The 45-year old has redefined what sexiness is about, proving that age is just a number.

The mom of four took to Instagram on April 24 to share another sexy snap of herself. In the clip, the former "Real Housewives of Miami" star took a mirror selfie while The Weeknd's new song "In Your Eyes" was playing in the background. The song is from The Weeknd's album "After Hours".

Larsa went all-natural and make-up free in her most recent post, showing off her impressively well-toned physique. Her amazing abs can be seen at the center of the whole clip. They were expertly highlighted by the blue string bikini from White Fox.

The television personality's strong arms and legs were also featured in the clip, reminding everyone that they can look and feel great no matter how young or old they are. She must have a rigid physical training program to achieve that look!

The bikini queen has made all her followers completely satisfied. The number of throwback bikini pics and the new images she shared with them is always a welcome addition. Her pictures are not only something to admire, but they serve as an inspiration to her fans that they could be healthy too.

On March 24, Larsa made a throwback post, confessing how much she missed the beach. She also said she couldn't wait to go on a beach trip as soon as the social distancing and the lockdown due to the coronavirus have been lifted.

In the said post, Larsa Pippe, looked like a goddess on the sand, clad in her bikini. She once again showed off her beautiful body in a White Fox two-piece swimsuit.

"My happy place, I can't wait to get back," she wrote as a caption to the image.

Another Happy Day

The 45-year old Larsa Pippen has indeed brightened up the day of all her Instagram followers. She has kept her page updated with new images as well.

On March 28, Larsa posted a photo of herself wearing a bright neon green bikini top. It was a selfie she gladly shared with her millions of fans.

She completed the look with her hair pulled up in a high ponytail and a pair of gorgeous sunglasses. She looked totally hot showing off her beautiful tan while sunbathing.

"The sun never stops shining," Larsa wrote in the caption, thoughtfully reminding everyone that better days are coming ahead.

It might not have been official before, but with this hot new post, Larsa Pippen is definitely the queen of bikini pics during this quarantine. Perhaps all her fans would agree. If there is one thing they look forward to, it is Larsa's next post of her bikini fashion.

