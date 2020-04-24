Little Mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock DANCES in 5 Sexy Bikini Looks

It should be a crime to look this good. Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock models a total of five bikinis for a sexy lockdown challenge and she positively sizzles!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock provided a rare treat for her fans by heating up her Instagram account of her clad only in a bikini, not just once but five times! On Friday, she stripped down to her cute bikinis for a sexy video challenge, and had there been a reward for doing that, she could have taken home the prize.

The songstress, 28, who is presently self-isolating in her mansion, showed that the lockdown has nothing to her figure at all. She looks fit and hot in different bikini looks; interestingly, all five swimsuits are from her own bikini line.

The five bikinis ranged from the cute ones to the really jaw-dropping ones. One of them is a pink two-piece with long-slung bottoms. On her, the plain-colored bikini looked anything but plain. The Little Mix member's taut abs were emphasized on this swimsuit, designed to leave fans in awe.

The flimsy but still classy bottoms were matched with triangle cups, which hang on to her assets just right, highlighting her best bits to her fans.

Another bikini is a mint green number with risqué high-rise bottoms. The color highlighted her golden skin and chiseled abs. The rest of the looks were all different, including a retro piece, but did one thing - highlight this singer's best physical features (and make people wish they can now wear swimsuits to the beach SOON).

She modeled the five bikinis while dancing to the tune of Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin hit, "I Like It." She looked radiant and happy, apart from sexy, which is a mean feat these days because of the coronavirus crisis. Whatever she is doing in her home fitness regime - it's working!!

This post does not mean she is not struggling herself, though. Recently, she admitted to feeling down and moody because of the lockdown imposed on her country. She thanked her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray for putting up with her mood swings during these trying times. The two had been dating since 2015, so their closeness and comfort with each other is just natural.

The two had been quarantining together, but the singer is sure that her boyfriend is starting to lose patience with her on certain occasions. She posted a cute picture of them together on Instagram and wrote this caption, "I've been a moody bitch lately with this whole quarantine thing I'm not going to lie... thank you Andre for putting up with my face all day every day.'

She recently also shared a TikTok video of her expressing how much she hates the quarantine in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. She was just lip-synching to the voice of Big Brother star NIkki Grahame though, so the video should not make her fans worry.

Meanwhile, another Little Mix member made her fans happy by showing off her natural freckles in a fresh-faced quarantine photo. Perrie Edwards looked positively beautiful despite all her natural freckles, pleasing her over ten millions of fans and followers.

Check out the SEXY Post of Leigh-Anne Pinnock:

