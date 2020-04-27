Royal Ambition: Prince William SECRETLY Preparing To Become King?

It may still be far before Prince William ascends to the British throne, but after Prince Charles' recent coronavirus scare, it looks like the second heir to the crown is already preparing to rule the monarchy.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official exit as senior members of the royal family, the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge will surely have lots of responsibilities on his shoulder.

But instead of stressing out with his new responsibilities, royal experts claim that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are gearing up for the bigger picture -- and that is to be the future king and queen of the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, royal experts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito said that in the next six to eight months, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be preparing for a more significant role behind the scene.

"I think we are going to be seeing a lot more of Prince William. I think in the next six to eight months, he is really going to step up," Fiorito said.

"We are going to see him in a bigger role in the Royal Family. There are a couple of things coming up that I think he is already working on," she added.

The royal experts also believe that Prince William is slowly carving his place in the next generation of the royal family.

"With Prince Harry not there all the time, I think a lot is going to fall on his shoulders, and I am really excited to see that happen," Fiorito said.

Meanwhile, Bowie agreed and said that she is expecting the same level-up role for Kate, especially now that the royal couple is being more involved with their duties.

Bowie explained that the British people are delighted to see Prince William and Kate's presence, especially during the coronavirus health crisis.

Their recent defcision to visit medical workers to show their support and the effort to take advantage of virtual communications to connect to the world are receiving applause from the people. It allows people to take a peek inside their personal lives behind the glitz and glamour of being a royal

"It is like the unglossy version of them, but I still love to see that side of them, to be honest," Bowie said in a previous podcast episode.

Fiorito agreed and said that the random Zoom calls with William and Kate are giving them a larger presence in today's pandemic situation.

Because of this, both Bowie and Fiorito believe that Prince William and Kate are becoming more relatable to the people, a connection that will surely help them once it is their time to reign the monarchy.

Speaking of being "relatable," last Wednesday, the humorous side of Prince William was exposed after he participated in a short comedy skit together with British comedian Stephen Fry.

In the wholesome skit, which served as a kick-off video for BBC's "The Big Night In" charity special, Prince William joked about not wearing pants, having a nightmare homeschooling experience, and not watching Netflix's hit docu-series "Tiger King."

