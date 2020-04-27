Tom Hanks Sends AWESOME Letter To Bullied Kid Named Corona

After winning his COVID-19 battle, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks showed an act of kindness after he received a heartfelt letter from an Australian kid named "Corona."

The 8-year-old Corona De Vries from Gold Coast, Queensland wrote to the Hollywood superstar and his wife, Rita Wilson, and mentioned how he was bullied at school because of his name.

Hanks and Wilson An Inspiration

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the Coronavirus," the Aussie kid wrote to Hanks. "Are you ok? I love my name but at school, people call me the Coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me this."

Surprisingly, the "Cast Away" star reached out to Corona after he learned about his unfortunate situation and responded through a heartfelt letter, as cited by Channel 7 News.

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," Hanks replied. "Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already-and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better."

The award-winning actor and his wife are currently quarantining in their home in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with the dreadful virus while shooting for their upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.

The actor experienced mild symptoms while his wife suffered slight fevers and chills. Both Hanks and Wilson spent a week in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital and continued self-isolating in a rented home in Australia for a few more weeks before going back to the U.S.A.

Corona Receives Special Gift

Furthermore, the "Saving Private Ryan" star gave the 8-year-old Aussie boy a special gift -- a Corona brand typewriter which he used while on self-isolation in Down Under.



"I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back - with you. Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back," Hanks replied.

He also ended the letter with a handwritten note that says: "P.S. You got a friend in ME!" -- a nod to a soundtrack in "Toy Story," which also starred Hanks as Sheriff Woody.

Meanwhile, Australian outlet Nine News reported that Corona was overjoyed upon receiving the special parcel from Hanks.

"It's awesome," Corona said about the gift, "because it's so old it must have belonged to someone before they gave it to Tom Hanks."

Kevin, Corona's dad, was surprised to receive such a lovely gift from a Hollywood superstar.

The media outlet also mentioned that the Aussie kid learned about the actor through "Toy Story" and said he "always watches" the animated movie when "he is sick." He also thinks Woody's character is "hilarious"

