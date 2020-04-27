Baby Archie's First Birthday: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Planning This MAJOR Surprise

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie, will celebrate his first birthday on May 6, and as per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do something special to commemorate their son's special day.

A spokesperson for the couple told The Sunday Times that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be releasing a photo of their little boy.

This is grand, especially since it's not all the time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share pictures of him.

Archie Harrison isn't often seen in public as his parents wanted to keep him out of the public spotlight. He accompanied his parents on their royal tour in South Africa in October as well.

Royal fans last saw the little royal at the end of December 2019 when the couple shared a photo of their son while they were in Canada.

Meghan took the photo, and Archie looked incredibly happy being held by his dad.

Royal correspondent Roya Nikkah tweeted, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give the world a rare glimpse of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor next month when they publicly mark his first birthday on May 6."

However, it's not mentioned how the picture of Archie will be released because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have abandoned their Sussex Royal Instagram and have also severed ties with several UK tabloids, saying that they will not co-operate with them.

Archie is currently living in the US with his parents after spending some time in Vancouver Island, Canada, as Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from working as senior members of the royal family.

Before the US went into lockdown, they arrived in California days prior to they were due to give up their royal titles.

Aside from Archie, his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his older cousin Louis have also spent their birthdays in lockdown.

It is expected that the other royal members will be greeting Archie via video call, similar to what happened during the Queen's 94th birthday.

Archie is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

Archie Harrison Royal Title

Days after Archie was born, Buckingham Palace released Archie's birth certificate, revealing that he doesn't have a royal title.

Archie is supposed to take on Prince Harry's earldom, as per royal expert on British and European royalty Marlene Koenig.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, made it clear that Archie is not a prince but instead, a "master."

As per the Letters Patent passed by King George V in 1917, "grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales shall have and only enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms."

This only means that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son will not become a prince or known as "His Royal Highness," but instead, either a "Lord" or a "Master."

However, the Queen could issue a new Letters Patent to change this because this is what she did to Archie's first cousins, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

