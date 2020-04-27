Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry Has 'Very Small' Chance of Happiness With Her

When it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were leaving the royal family to pursue other careers, they had a very clear idea of what they want to happen with their lives.

At that time, Prince Harry revealed the truth of their decision to step down from their royal duties. He wanted to hide from the public eye and was tired of the constant harassment and scrutiny he and his wife, Meghan Markle have been facing.

A few days after their bombshell announcement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Vancouver Island, Canada, where they stayed in a multi-million-dollar mansion until their final royal duties were about to end in early March.

Though the couple hoped to start working on their new charity, Archewell Foundation, things took a different turn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in Los Angeles, far away from the British royal family, but still they cannot start on any of the projects they have been wanting to work on.

According to a royal expert, however, Prince Harry's chances of being happy in Los Angeles is "very small."

Prince Harry 'Not Happy'

Angela Levin doesn't think that the 35-year-old prince will be able to handle the life of being a celebrity, saying, "Harry said one of the things he absolutely didn't want to do was be thought as a celebrity. This was after he met Meghan, but before they married."

She further claimed, "He explained the difference: that celebrities can pick and choose when they want to press to be there, but if you're a royal, you're on duty 24/7."

However, it may seem like Prince Harry may want to give Los Angeles a try, since his number one priority in life is reportedly to make Meghan Markle happy.

"He'll do everything he can because he feels guilty that he did not do enough to protect his mother."

If Prince Harry only moved because of Meghan, the prospect of him being happy out in Los Angeles is "very small," said Levin.

"He feels guilty that he did not do enough to protect his mother. He feels guilty that they didn't talk enough on the last phone call because he was having fun with cousins in Balmoral."

The royal expert further said that Prince Harry is determined to make his wife happy because "she's absolutely wonderful."

Eager to make a name for himself and not live under his father and brother's shadows, the Duke of Sussex may not feel that the US is not the right place for him. One reason is that Los Angeles is not a quiet town. It's not an ideal town to be in if they wanted privacy and wanted to be away from the public eye.

Prince Harry Hoping for the Best

A royal insider told UK Express that Prince Harry loved his life in Canada because they lived in a secluded place where they could just be themselves.

However, the biggest issue has been the timing.

The source said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "uprooted their live and have been unable to properly immerse themselves into LA life and get settled."

It was also reported that Prince Harry is still hopeful that once the lockdown is lifted, things will be easier for him and his family, where they will start falling into a normal pace of life in the US.

