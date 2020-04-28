Top 4 Foot Care Products for DIY Foot Spa While In Isolation!

Not being able to go out is no reason to forego your foot hygiene. Now is the time to take care of your feet so you can truly put your best foot forward once this coronavirus pandemic is all over. How? Here are four products you must-have for a DIY foot spa right at your home. Who knows, after all these, you would never need to get expensive foot spas done anymore.

Conair Foot Spa/ Pedicure Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage

The first thing to have for luxurious and effective foot spas at home is this foot and pedicure spa machine with vibration and heat. The Conair Foot Spa with Soothing Vibration massage can relax your feet and prime your skin for filing later. There is an easy toe-touch control so you can manage the level of vibrations that your foot massage will have. Want to go soft one day and hard the next week? You can do it all with this. The foot basin can be adjusted to main your preferred water temperature, whether cold, warm, or hot. It does not heat the water placed into basin, but it can maintain the temperature of the water you put in, which is essentially a genius.

Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File and Callus Remover

The first product is a handy-dandy foot file and callus remover. It's for removing rough skin so you can turn your calloused feet to the smoothest one you'll ever see, just like a baby's! What makes this product a worthy purchase is that it can be used for both wet and dry feet. It's big and yet lightweight, so you do not strain your hands brushing away all the dry skin away. Are cracked heels annoying you like there's no tomorrow? This is the answer. The best thing about this is that it offers a stress-free, 30 days Money Back Guarantee!

Foot Scrubber, Foot Brush in One

Here's an innovative product that can make foot spas at home much more effective. It is a foot-scrubber and pumice stone in one. It can remove dead skin and quite a powerful exfoliator despite it being a small product. It promises to be the easiest and fastest way to scrub your feet clean during your shower, too, in case you do not have that much time to carry out a full-length foot spa on yourself. You can easily clean and massage your feet, from the toes to the heel, without having to bend or stretch down. It's perfect for improving blood circulation as well.

Spa Massage Foot Sauna Tub

If you got the extra moolah, then splurge on the steam foot bath/spa massager foot sauna tub with three heat levels. It has an advanced vaporing technology that allows users to have a soothing and reinvigorating steam spa experience. It gives your feet the super sauna treatment without you paying for hefty fees and going out. Not that it is possible to go out for non-essential activities these days. It has a lot of good characteristics, first and foremost being intelligent. It has a one-touch operation and then 1-minute fast steaming that has adjustable levels. You only need a very limited amount of water too. Only one small cup of water can already be used for a total of 20 minutes of foot sauna spa.

