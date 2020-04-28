Emma Watson’s Mystery Kisser -- REVEALED!

"Harry Potter'' star Emma Watson finally broke free from being self-partnered after she was photographed kissing a mystery man last October 2019.

The British actress has been vocal about living her life away from the public eye and keeping her private life separate.

"That has kind of helped me maintain a certain degree of sanity because having people weigh in and give an opinion on absolutely everything about me would just destroy me as a human being," Emma told Entertainment Weekly in 2017.

Mystery Guy No More!

However, the "Beauty and the Beast '' star cannot escape the prying eyes of the media after the identity of her rumored beau was revealed.

According to a U.K tabloid, Watson's mystery man was the California business owner Leo Alexander Robinton.

A source told the publication that the 30-year-old actress has already introduced Robinton to her parents, Chris and Jacqueline. Moreover, the source mentioned that the couple did "everything in their power to keep their relationship private."

It even went to the point where "Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance" after they were photographed smooching outside Gail's Bakery in Notting Hill, London.

The then-mystery guy was spotted sporting a messy man-bun and glasses, while the actress was seen wearing a jumper and a wooly beanie while talking on her cell phone.

The insider also revealed that the couple went out for a few dates after they first met each other.

"They went for a meal together back in December at The Ivy restaurant in St John's Wood not long after Emma and Leo first met," the source shared.

Aside from being an entrepreneur, the 30-year-old-California native previously worked at a company that specializes in legal cannabis, but he left his job in June of 2019.

He was no stranger being with high-profile personalities because her sister was the 33-year-old model/molecular biologist/Ph.D. holder Daisy Robinton -- who was included in 2017 Forbes' 30 Under 30 Science list.

Leo was also featured in some of Daisy's social media posts.

Aside from Daisy, he has three older siblings, Lily (36) and twin brothers Archie and Charlie (35).

Emma Watson's Previous Relationships

Before her rumored relationship with Robinton, the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" star dated "Glee" actor Chord Overstreet in 2018.

"They've been dating for longer than people think - about two months. All of Chord's friends have known, but he doesn't talk openly about her," a source told Us Weekly.

A few months of their on-and-off relationship, the couple called it quits in June of the same year.

After the "Glee" star, Emma was photographed kissing tech CEO Brendan Wallace in October 2018 while on vacation in Mexico. Although the pair never confirmed their relationship, it was obvious that Watson and Wallace had a special connection.

Apart from being the co-founder and managing partner of Fifth Wall, Le also co-founded Cabify -- the largest ridesharing service in Latin America.

