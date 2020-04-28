Kylie Jenner TikTok: Mogul Twerks and Dances Like No Other!

Who knew that aside from makeups, skincare, and social media, Kylie Jenner can also twerk as seen on TikTok?

The reality star is the latest celebrity to show off some moves on the video-sharing platform, accompanied by her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

The dance moves were filmed and recorded on Stassie's TikTok account, where they can be seen dancing in tiny bikinis doing the "Savage Tiger King Edition" challenge.

The music, set to the beat of Meghan Thee Stallion's "Savage," slams Joe Exotic's nemesis Carole Baskin and questions whether she killed her husband, Don Lewis.

As the duo giggle and dances, you can hear the audio that says, "Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to tigers, they snacking. What's happening? Carole Baskin."

It is believed that the cosmetics mogul is currently isolating at her newest California mansion with her daughter Stormi, and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Stassie is also thought to have visited her friend on Monday, breaking California's lockdown rules.

Kylie and Stassie also pranced around Stassie's home on Monday as they danced to "Vibez" by DaBaby and was also seen twerking for fans.

As per the TikTok caption, "Learned this dance five minutes ago."

The two stunning ladies flaunted their sought-after curves and amazingly toned abs while twirling their hips for the saucy dance routine.

Aside from melting down TikTok, Kylie Jenner uploaded some photos on her Instagram and sizzled in her tiny black bikini at her reported new mansion.

The 22-year-old turned up the heat in quarantine as she embraces her new home with a series of hot, sexy photos.

Kylie Jenner also took the time to post a sultry video to advertise a product from her skincare line.

Reclining poolside in a skimpy bikini, similar to what she wore on TikTok, Kylie sprayed her body with a Kylie Skin product. She captioned the video with, "It's getting hot out here."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star's sexy snaps follow her recent stripped back photos in which she looked completely natural and makeup-free, fake tan-free, and sans lip fillers during the lockdown.

She showed off her natural freckles and luminous skin as she posed to her more than 150 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner New Mansion

The youngest self-made billionaire just dropped $36.5 million on a new home, another one to add to her property portfolio.

According to TMZ, the new mansion she purchased is in Holmby Hills, California, and boasts seven bedrooms and fourteen bedrooms. It also has twenty parking spaces for the mogul's luxury cars.

The magnificent pad appears to be the perfect place for Kylie, giving her a lot of room to work, relax, and raise her daughter.

Her new home is about 30 minutes away from Calabasas.

Though the price tag might already be a lot to most people, Kylie Jenner reportedly got a massive discount as its original price was at $45,950,000.

Before this, Kylie Jenner also lived in a $12 million home that she purchased in 2016. It has eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a theater, spa, game room, glam area, and more.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Scandal: Mogul 'Staged' Own Paparazzi Photos After No-Makeup Look Backlash

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles