4 Eyebrow Razors And Facial Hair Removers For Women

The ongoing health crisis has affected everyone's lifestyle and it taught us to live the "new normal."

Although it is hard to live amid the global pandemic, the only thing that we can do is to focus on our physical and mental well-being.

Take this as an opportunity to expand your horizons, binge on that TV series you've been planning to watch, learn to play new instruments, try to unleash the inner Gordon Ramsay in you, or better yet, indulge yourself into that much needed me time.

Why not turn this whole quarantine period to a self-care staycation?

The main goal here is to regenerate and revitalize your mental and physical state, as well as your emotional and spiritual welfare.

With that said, here are ways you do self-care while on self-quarantine:

1. Disconnect To Connect

As cliche as it may sound, disconnecting from all the noise of social media will give us inner peace and tranquility. Put away your mobile phones to create a clear headspace.

2. Declutter And Organize Space

Make Marie Kondo proud and throw away things that don't spark joy. Identify your needs and wants, and keep only those that serve a purpose.

3. Indulge In Skincare

You don't need to follow a complicated routine or that 10-step Korean skincare, as long as you wash your face, tone, moisturize and keep your skin hair-free, then you're good to go.

With that said, we have compiled the top four best facial hair removers in Amazon for that soft and silky skin.

Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool

This ever-reliable product is perfect for quick eyebrow touch-ups anytime and anywhere.

Aside from its high-quality blades, it also has a long handle which helps hold the razor comfortably as you shape your eyebrows.

It also comes with a cap to keep the tool clean and sanitized.

Schick Intuition Limited Edition Hello Kitty Sensitive Care Razor

Who says self-care tools are boring?

This limited edition Hello Kitty razor is perfect for those who have that playful and cheerful vibe, plus it's a super cute addition to your makeup vanity spot.

It features a four-blade system and pivoting head which you can perfectly move in any direction.

Moreover, it is also perfect for sensitive skin since it contains their signature Skin Conditioning Solid that gently moisturizes dry skin during shaving.

Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer for Women ES2113PC

Unlike traditional razors, this battery-operated product has a sleek wand features and stylish profile to fit comfortably in either hand for total control.

This personal shaver has a round-tipped design with a super-thin hypoallergenic blade to trim safely on sensitive skin without irritation.

Kai About Face Products Sonic Smooth Beauty Wand

This high-end face shaver is complete with one battery-operated wand, one facial blade, one brow blade, and one AAA battery, so there's no excuse for having unwanted facial hair.

Aside from that, it's also easy to clean. It effectively exfoliates the skin by removing dead skin cells for a cleaner and fresher look.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles