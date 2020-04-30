Kylie Jenner Makes SHOCK Confession To Travis Scott After Split Rumors

Kylie Jenner has just told the world her great love for ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

In a birthday tribute for Travis, the make-up mogul admitted that he is the love of her life.

With All The Love

The mom of Stormi Webster just confessed her endless love for Travis Scott. In a birthday message she posted on Instagram for her on-again-off-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Kylie made a special birthday tribute to the man she loves.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted a slideshow of pictures of the rapper, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday. It included pictures of him and their daughter Stormi.

"DADA happy birthday to the daddy of the year!" Jenner wrote as a caption to the post.

The 22-year old added that she is admitting to one fact about their daughter Stormi: "I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok, I'm crying. love you forever!"

The couple was first rumored to be dating back in April 2017. However, their love affair came to an end in October 2019.

In a tweet at that time, Jenner confirmed that she and Travis had called it quits. She also wrote that they are focusing on building a friendship as they try to raise their daughter together.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi️ our friendship and our daughter is a priority," Kylie explained.

The love that Jenner feels for Scott isn't unrequited. In fact, in an interview with the rapper in December 2019, he revealed that he felt the same way for Jenner.

"I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will," Travis shared.

Both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's fans are hopeful that the two would find themselves back in each other's arms. And while they remain quiet about their current status, their fans think that the two are back together and yet to come forward about it.

Co-Parenting Models

Since their split, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott promised that they would do everything to be the best parents to their daughter.

In January, the ex-couple showed how they have mastered the art of co-parenting Stormi. They have kept a good relationship as parents to their daughter.

When they were spotted taking Stormi to Disney World for what could be considered a family day, the ex-couple looked so happy. They were a picture of what every family should be -- happy and content.

In February, rumors of the two getting back together hit the headlines when Jenner posted throwback photos of the two of them back when they were still dating.

The beauty mogul was also spotted wearing a new pair of sneakers from Scott's Nike line before anyone else could.

While everyone is currently practicing social distancing and in quarantine due to the coronavirus, it seems Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are staying in one house together. Fans were quick to confirm it when they spotted Scott in the background of the TikTok video Jenner posted this week.

While two may be good at playing house for their daughter Stormi, their fans are waiting for some good news about their relationship. Will Jenner and Scott ever get back together? Maybe they already have.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles