5 Best Disposable Face Masks for Virus Protection

With the increasing number of people infected by the deadly coronavirus, we are left with no other choice but to take extra measures to protect ourselves. Aside from following the social distancing and home quarantine protocols, it is also essential to use the proper materials to avoid getting infected.

Living in the "new normal" world now includes the necessary use of anti-bacterial hand soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting spray, and of course, covering our faces with a face mask.

Importance Of Wearing Face Mask

While the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests wearing a face mask only if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, several countries that have been hit by the health crisis imposed a mandatory order to wear a face mask to avoid spreading the virus.

The main importance of wearing a face mask is to protect not just yourself but also others. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention released a "do's and don'ts guide" on the proper use of face masks.

This guide includes making sure you can breathe properly while wearing a face mask, using it whenever you need to go out in public places, making sure it covers your nose and mouth, and washing or disposing of it properly after use.

Meanwhile, the CDC does not recommend children under two years of age to use a face mask and also discourages using surgical masks and other PPE intended for healthcare workers.

Best Face Masks Available in Amazon

With face masks in retailers running out of stock, most people have been forced to used clothes and towels as face protection. However, there are actually several disposable face masks available in Amazon that people can purchase now.

Here are some of the best:

3-Ply Face Shield

This one looks like the ordinary face mask that you often see, among others, but it gives your triple protection with its thick 3-ply anti-dust feature. It also has those nose clips to make sure the mask fits around the face.

4-Ply Disposable Face Mask

If you are looking for much better protection, this Seamaid 4-Ply Disposable Face Mask is perfect for you. It features 4-Ply that stops large and fine particles, an electro-static layer to filter finer germs, and another layer to provide skin comfort.

Guardian Face Mask

Want to protect yourself but still look apart from the crowd? This PlastCare USA Guardian Face Mask comes in different colors (green, yellow, red, purple, pink, and blue) that will surely make you stand out.

Aside from its striking colors, the Guardian Face Mask features Omega pleat to ensure breathability even after hours of use. You can buy a box with 50 pieces face mask, just enough to last for the whole family.

Medline Face Mask With Eye Shield

Level up your protection game with this Medline disposable mask that features a plastic eye shield to protect other fluids coming into your eyes. It has a soft foam, which serves as an anti-fog strip.

JKLcom Black Disposable Face Mask

Stop worrying about unwanted stains and dirt coming off your face mask. This black disposable face mask is perfect for dark-color lovers, and as an added bonus, it also features full protection with its non-woven 4-layer ply.

What we love most about this mask is that it doesn't soak up sweat and moisture and remains breathable even after hours of use.

