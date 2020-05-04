Olympian Lindsey Vonn Turns Heads In Bikini While Doing Car Wash!

Olympian Lindsey Vonn made heads turn when she did her own car wash while in quarantine. She got everyone looking because she was wearing only a nice bikini.

Self-Entertainment

Lindsey Vonn is trying to keep herself busy while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former alpine ski racer looked stunning as she washed her own car wearing a striped bikini.

With those strong arms and legs and that powerful muscular core, Lindsey and her two pooches washed her Land Rover with a hose.

Lindsey shared her car wash experience on social media. The 35-year old looked flawless and everyone who has seen it couldn't help but find themselves in awe.

"Took an adventure to the driveway [sic]. It was epic. #stayhome #takeabreakwithlandrover," she wrote in the caption of the photo. She was standing next to her car. Her two dogs were in it. too.

The Olympic gold medalist also revealed the details of how she has made her own quarantine routine. In her interview with Us Weekly, Vonn revealed that her day always starts early. By 8 a.m. she would be feeding her dogs and playing with them soon after.

Then, she gets started with her indoor workout routine. Though she admitted that she has always been a fan of the gym, the new normal seems to be making it impossible for her to go back to how things was.

"I usually go to the gym," she said, "but since we're obviously in quarantine, the garage is my jam," the Olympian added.

Throughout the day, Vonn admitted that she makes important phone calls and takes on meeting even while in her house. She shared that she has been keeping herself busy with a few new projects.

"I am working on a few projects," she revealed. "As you can imagine, there are a lot of phone calls, Zoom meetings and other business that needs to be done."

At the end of the day and after all her businesses are dealt with, Vonn and her fiance, NFL player P.K. Subban, help each other out to get the house all cleaned up. At night, the lovely couple takes the time to go online and chat with their fans via Instagram Live.

"P.K. and I have been talking to our followers straight from our tub," she said referring to their show "Tub Time."

Always Inspiring

Lindsey Vonn has retired from skiing in 2019, claiming that her "body is broken beyond repair." However, it doesn't look like it when she posted a photo of herself in a bikini while trying to wash her car.

While most of her fans are enthusiasts of various winter sports, including skiing, nobody seemed to mind that the former gold-medalist showed off a little skin under the sun. In fact, her post garnered a number of positive comments.

"Lookin good!!!!!" one fan exclaimed.

Another one said, "you're my hero."

One fan left a rather funny comment and called on to all the other fans of Lindsey Vonn.

"Stay thirsty my friends!" However, it remains unclear if the user was referring to the dogs or Lindsey's sultry photo.

Vonn won three beautiful Olympic medals and seven World Championships. Although she is saddened by the fact that she has to retire from skiing, she didn't want to end her career with more injuries that could tarnish the legacy she created.

