Royal Intrigues: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Biography Tops Bestseller's List WITHIN 24 Hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secrets people want to uncover. They seriously think "Finding Freedom" can satisfy their thirst for more details. The biography quickly reached the New York Bestseller List in just 24 hours after the announcement of its official release date.

It is now the number one on the Top 10 Books of the list.

This, in spite of the fact that it was announced that "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family' is yet to be released on August 11 online and August 20 in hardcopies. The book's co-author Omid Scobie could not contain his surprise with the development.

On his Twitter, Scobie shared his astonishment. He retweeted the Top 10 Books post from May 3, which is entitled "Bestsellers in the last 24H!! #1: Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family Omid Scobie, Carolyn Durand publisher Dey Street Books'". He obviously pleased, then added, "Well this is a nice surprise!"

Other books on the prestigious list are Walt Disney's "The Ugly Duckling" and Martha Stewart's "Cookie Perfection." The Ugly Duckling is at number 2 and Cookie Perfection at number 5.

Upon reaching the top of that list, it went climbing to number 2 on Amazon's "Biographies of Royalty" bestsellers list. On top of the list is still "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle." This is written by Tom Quinn.

"Finding Freedom" is priced at $27.99 USD.





#1: Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family

Omid Scobie, Carolyn Durand

publisher Dey Street Books

USD 27.99 Best sellers in the last 24H!!#1: Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal FamilyOmid Scobie, Carolyn Durandpublisher Dey Street BooksUSD 27.99 https://t.co/xTCexJBLRg Mayo 3, 2020

It comes as no surprise that the book will create a buzz and even reach the top of these lists. After all, before and after Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caught the interest of the world, with some claiming Markle is the next Princess Diana.

She's a former Hollywood actress, who was seen on the hit show "Suits," but suddenly transformed into a royal when she married Prince Harry. That storyline alone was likely to have intrigued many.

Megxit further created a furor. How could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just decide to leave their senior royal positions when so many would love to be princes and princesses in this lifetime? Was it that bad?

"Finding Freedom" promises to give answers to these questions.

According to the description of the book, it will "beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond."

The controversies that the two have been embroiled in before and after leaving their royal posts add to the keen interest to know more about them. At present, being in LA and yet striving to survive in the middle of the coronavirus crisis just like everyone else, some could say their decision to leave the UK is wrong. Not to mention the continuous criticisms being thrown at them - at Prince Harry's inability to help the rest of the royal family as they put up a unified front in the UK for the British and the keen interest of Meghan Markle to penetrate Hollywood.

Did they really get the freedom they so seek? Will they become financially independent as they said they wanted to be? Hopefully, August will come rolling around, and the book will get to the hands of those who wish to really know why freedom is so important for the two.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Defeat: Dad Thomas Markle READY To Fight Her in Court, Brother Says

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles