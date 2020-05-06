[WATCH] Baby Archie First Birthday: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Heartwarming Video To Mark Milestone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an adorable never-before-seen video of their son Archie to mark his first birthday.

The video was originally uploaded on Save the Children's Instagram page, but was reuploaded on Save With Stories' Instagram page and Save Children UK's Instagram page, where it shows Meghan Markle reading one of Archie's favorite books, "Duck! Rabbit!" while relaxing at their Los Angeles mansion.

The Duchess of Sussex is wearing a casual blue shirt while the one-year-old was on her lap. Prince Harry, on the other hand, is behind the camera, capturing the adorable family moment.

In the video, the former "Suits" actress asks her son, "Ready?" before reading the book, as Archie eagerly grabs the book and opens it before letting out a little giggle.

Archie continues to turn the pages as Meghan Markle tells him, "Look, Arch."

In the background, you can hear Prince Harry making duck sounds while laughing at his favorite people.

The two-minute video was uploaded to highlight the continuing need to get food and learning aids like books to children around the world.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning supplies to millions of children."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also want people to support Save the Children in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

Save the Children has also put in place an emergency grants program to make sure that even the most vulnerable children can purchase essential items such as food, grooming necessities, and many more.

"THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best - and also - with educational toys, books and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies," the caption reads.

Archie, along with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated his first birthday in their new mansion in Los Angeles after moving from Vancouver Island, Canada, early this year.

Other royal family members have also greeted little Archie.

Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton and Prince William's Instagram page, posted a picture of them during his christening with the caption, "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles, also took to the Clarence House Instagram page to greet his precious grandson, "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019."

A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019. Chris Allerton ©️ Sussex Royal pic.twitter.com/AYxqkRxE1d — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II, through TheRoyalFamily Instagram page posted a picture and captioned it with, "‪Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild."





Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/PMaiY6NR1a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2020

Archie reportedly weighed around 7 pounds when he was born in Portland Hospital in London, with Meghan Markle telling the press at that time that their son was "really calm" and had the "sweetest temperament."

After Prince Harry confirmed that he was a boy and that both Meghan and Archie were okay via Instagram, the Duke of Sussex stepped outside their home in Frogmore Cottage to tell the media.

Prince Harry was also happy to become a father, telling the press at that time, "He's just been the dream, so it's been a special couple of days."

The Duke of Sussex felt great being a father, saying that "parenting is amazing."

"It's only been two and a half, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy," he said on May 9, 2019.

In July 2019, the couple didn't invite any member of the press to the christening of their son and maintained the identity of his godparents a secret.

While Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne, his son Archie is seventh in line but has no royal title. He is only known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

