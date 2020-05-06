Naive Royal? Why Prince Harry Refused to Get a Prenup Before Marrying Meghan Markle

When news surfaced that Prince Harry wouldn't ask his bride-to-be at the time Meghan Markle to sign a prenup, many people raised some eyebrows and believed that he was so naïve.

Many assumed that Prince Harry doesn't care about his wealth, but might believe that there is eternal love and that his marriage with Meghan Markle would work.

Though there's nothing romantic about signing a prenup, Prince Harry comes from one of the wealthiest families in the world. Even billionaires are still tempted to ask their other half to sign on the dotted line.

But why not Prince Harry?

According to the Duke's friend who told The Daily Mail at that time, "There was never any question in Harry's mind that he would sign a prenup. He's determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there's no need for him to sign anything."

At that time, Prince Harry's net worth was around $42 million, while Meghan Markle's net worth was about $5.6 million thanks to her acting career.

As it also turns out, prenups, unlike in the US, are not common in England unless you're a celebrity.

But royal courtiers did suggest that the Duke of Sussex signed one before marrying Meghan Markle.

As per Katie Nicholl, author of "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love," she explained that members of the royal family don't sign prenuptial agreements.

"It may be common for a celebrity marriage, but this is not a celebrity marriage. It's a royal marriage."

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, also declined to sign a prenup before marrying Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana also didn't have a prenuptial agreement before their wedding, but she was able to receive some money as the Queen deemed her son was in the wrong. So she gave the late princess a settlement of $22 million and $600,000 for her private office.

But even without a prenup, the Duchess of Sussex isn't entitled to very much since Prince Harry's assets are mostly protected.

Members of the royal family's wealth belong to the Crown Estate, which means it wouldn't be eligible to count as assets after the dissolution of their marriage.

It's different from how American assets often get divided once spouses decided to divorce.

The legal definition behind this says because Queen Elizabeth II owns all the palaces and other residences, there aren't any other concerns about having to divide up properties. Issues with money or child custody, however, will be handled by an outside court.

But what would happen if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would end up in a divorce?

Though it is possible that it would happen, as royal fans have been tracking Meghan Markle's every move and how they notice the former actress quits everything after two years.

She was once married before, but she and her then-husband divorced after 23 months of marriage.

Meghan Markle, after divorcing, has also started dating another man, two years later.

The Duchess of Sussex was also a royal girlfriend for two years before getting married to the Duke of Sussex, and the most important of all, Meghan Markle quit the working life after two years too.

So if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry divorced in 2020, two years after they got married, it would not be too public, and royal watchers will not be able to see some nasty drama.

These days, royals prefer to have those subjects handled as promptly as possible, and out of the spotlight, therefore, agreements would be managed in private.

