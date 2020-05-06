Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Engaged? Here is Proof That Marriage Might Soon Happen

It was confirmed last week that the former One Direction member Zayn Malik and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid were expecting their first child together.

However, fans are now speculating that the couple may secretly say their "I dos" sooner.

Though the pair haven't announced Zayn popping the question, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice one of the singer's new tattoo, which features a poem that is very common to be read out loud at weddings.

Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Love And Marriage” pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ — Zayn Malik Updates & More (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

The "Pillowtalk" hitmaker has a fresh new ink on his left forearm, and it appeared to have words from a poem that featured love and marriage, by poet Kahlil Gibran.

Lines of "On Marriage" was written in ink on the singer's arm that says, "Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone."

"Give your hearts, but not into each other's keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart."

"And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow."

After seeing the post, fans of the couple were quick to speculate on Twitter.

One user said, "Zayn and Gigi are either engaged or already married."

Another person wrote that they felt the couple are secretly engaged.

A third person tweeted, "Zayn and Gigi are in the most beautiful phase of their relationship, expecting a baby together, it wouldn't be a surprise if they are already engaged or married."

The photo which showed the hitmaker's ink was shared by jewelry maker George Khalife who recently sent both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid evil eye bracelets. However, the picture has since been deleted.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple's matching evil eye bracelets that come in white gold and rose gold will mask away negative energy.

As Zayn and Gigi are both Middle Eastern, in their culture, "We believe they ward away jealousy and keep haters away," George told Page Six.

"And you know everybody's going to be talking about them - all eyes on them. So I was like, "Don't worry, I got you.'"

The celebrity jewelry designer also hoped that the design would help the A-list couple, saying, "I think they need to look at those bracelets as a reminder not to let the negative energy affect them."

Neither Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik have commented on a possible marriage, but the blonde bombshell has recently talked about her plans about starting a family in the future.

In an interview with I-D magazine two months ago, she said, "One day, I'll start a family, and I don't know if I will always be modeling."

Gigi revealed that though she loved fashion and is happy to be working with people in the industry, she might also try out cooking professionally.

After news surfaced that Gigi Hadid was pregnant, she was late to confirm it a couple of days later during an appearance on the "Jimmy Fallon Show."

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

Gigi even expressed that being pregnant is a "nice silver lining" during this difficult time.

