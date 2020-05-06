Royal Shock: Queen Elizabeth II Breaks Royal Code For Baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked a big family milestone: Archie's first birthday.

The family celebrated baby Archie's special day privately at their Malibu mansion in Los Angeles, where they are said to be living a lowkey lifestyle after they officially exited from the royal family at the end of March.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019. Two days after he was born, the young Sussex made his debut to the world in the Great Hall at Windsor Castle.

Currently, he is seventh in line to the throne, while his father remains at sixth despite stepping down on his senior role in the firm.

Birthday Greetings From Her Majesty the Queen

Although the family was thousands of miles away from the U.K., members of the royal family have sent their greetings for the young Sussex.

The longest-reigning monarch greeted his great-grandchild a happy birthday through their official Instagram account @TheRoyalFamily.

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild," the caption reads as they shared a photo of the little tot from the first time Queen Elizabeth II met a then-newborn Archie.

The Queen Breaks Royal Protocol

However, public birthday messages from the Queen are only appropriate for senior members of the royal family.

Since the Sussexes have decided to move to Los Angeles, it was expected that Prince Harry and Meghan's son would not be receiving special greetings from Her Majesty.

Special Greetings From The Cambridges

Aside from the 94-year-old monarch, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also sent their birthday greetings for Archie.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official IG account @Kensington Royal posted a photo of Archie's christening along with the Cambridges, baby Archie's parents, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

"Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!" the caption reads.

Pouring Birthday Greetings For Archie's Big Day

Royal watchers and the Sussexes' supporters have also posted their special greetings for the young royal.

One user wrote: "What a beautiful day to celebrate love, happiness and the birth of this little angel #HappyBirthdayArchie #ArchieDay."

Another user also made reference to Meghan and Prince Harry's recent video of baby Archie participating in Save the Children's #SaveWithStories campaign.

"It's lovely to see Harry and Meghan sharing a storytelling video for a children charity to celebrate their son's birthday #ArchieDay #HappyBirthdayArchie."

Another fan praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using the little tot's first birthday for a good cause.

"Kudos to Meghan & Harry for using Archie's 1st birthday to raise funds to help children in need during this global pandemic. The Sussex family are true forces for good. #HappyBirthDayArchie #ArchieDay."

To honor their son's big milestone, the Sussexes shared a video of Meghan reading "Duck! Rabbit!" to their son while the 35-year-old prince was filming the video.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles