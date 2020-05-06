Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Wedding Cancelled? 'It Makes No Sense!'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wedding cancelled? Not really, but they are certainly not going to have a quarantine wedding.

Nor will they be discussing new wedding plans after the original plans have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Lopez, 50 and Rodriguez, 44 have decided to forgo all talks of their wedding in the meantime because of the crisis for realistic reasons. They were already in the middle of planning high well before the virus infection spread but now has to put everything on halt.

For now, because the world is still in the thick of the pandemic, it makes "no sense" to plan anything.

Jennifer and Alex have completely put wedding planning on pause right now with no firm date in sight," a source shared to Hollywood Life. "They're being realistic about everything and were very much in the thick of it with lots of details in place before coronavirus happened. Instead of brainstorming creative ways to get hitched (i.e. zoom weddings, etc.), our source tells us that "their thought process" is this: "since nobody knows what's happening in the world, there's no sense in planning anything further right now."

But then, they are not really fretting too much about it. They got engaged in March 2019 but they did not feel necessarily pressured to take to the altar immediately.

Why? Because they love each other so much that they do not have to rush anything. At present, safety is their only priority. Like everyone else, their big plans are in a hold status until the pandemic passes.

Since there seems to be no concrete end, this just means that their wedding will be off, indefinitely.

It can be recalled that Rodriguez himself shared how the pandemic has been affecting him and Jennifer Lopez. On the April 23 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," he said that this is unprecedented times so there is no need to make sure of anything but their safety.

Despite being in a planning high before the coronavirus pandemic happened, Lopez and Rodriguez never really discussed the date yet or announced it for the matter, if they already have one. However, Lopez did share to Ellen DeGeneres on the April 7 episode of the comedienne's talk show that the crisis has affected their original plans. As such, they just have to wait and see. She also does not have any idea what to do next until all of these blow over.

For now, she's focusing on keeping fit and healthy.

She recently shared a gorgeous instagram photoshoot and provided a message of gratitude and hope to her fans. According to her, during these days, she strives to list down at least three things that make her feel grateful. These things vary each day so they are not repetitive. It keeps things in perspective for her and she wants her fans to do that as well. Back in March, she told Elle that everyone in her family are just trying to keep busy even at home and stay positive.

For now, with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez postponing their wedding plans, fans can just check out how cute they are having fun together:

