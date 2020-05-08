Adele Fat-Phobic? Former Trainer Defends Singer's Weight Loss Journey!

Adele's former trainer made the critics roll in the deep and slammed them for their negative comments over the singer's weight loss journey.

On Wednesday (May 6), Adele marked her 32nd birthday by sharing a rare photo of her to her 36.3 million Instagram followers.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," Adele captioned a photo of herself posing in front of a human-sized wreath. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks x."

As of the writing, the photo has already garnered over 9.7 million likes. However, the mixed comments about her "new" look caught the attention of many, most specially her former trainer.

While most of her followers complimented and reminded her that she has always been beautiful at any size, some chose to express their disappointment over her appearance and her weight loss journey.

In response to those negative commens, trainer Pete Geracimo defended his former client and shared a glimpse of the singer's wellness journey.

"As Adele's former London-based personal trainer, it's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss," Geracimo said in an Instagram post.

According to Geracimo, Adele had her highs and lows, but she has always "marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms." He then applauded the singer's attitude and how she never pretended to be someone or something she was not.

In the same post, he narrated how the singer worked so hard to achieve her current look now.

"This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life," Geracimo said to wrap up his message. "She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around."

Adele's Weight Loss Journey

Fans first noticed Adele's weight loss during her Titanic-themed 30th birthday celebration in May 2018 when the singer shared images of her and her guests. The Grammy award-winning singer showed off her Kate Winslet-styled outfit while flaunting her slimmer frame.

Fans were left in awe and commented compliments for her. A lot of her supporters also recalled how much she hated to exercise before giving birth, so much so that she always chose to walk away from the gym. However, she seemed to be enjoying herself and working out after the divorce.

Even before she gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012, Adele swore that she would put her health as one of her priorities after her successful throat surgery due to hemorrhaged vocal cord in November 2011.

In an interview with People in 2012, she revealed that German Director Karl Lagerfeld called her "a little too fat," motivating her to work out more. Nonetheless, she also said she never wanted to turn her body like the frame of those models in magazines.

Adele started her diet and exercise afterward, and fans are now seeing the positive results.

