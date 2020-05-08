COVID-19 Positive? Madonna Claims She Had The Coronavirus Before

Recently, the Queen of Pop Madonna revealed that she tested positive for having COVID-19 antibodies through an Instagram post she called "Quarantine Diary."

On Thursday, however, the 61-year-old singer once again took to her social media account to clear things up after people feared that she is currently sick and infected with the coronavirus.

"I'm grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!" Madonna wrote alongside a screenshot of a news article noting that she raised $8 billion for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus - I am not currently sick."

The "Material Girl" hitmaker explained that she tested positive for the antibodies because she believes she got exposed to the virus during her "Madame X" concert tour in Paris. Apparently, she thought it was just extreme flu.

"When you test positive for antibodies, it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu." Madonna said.

It could be recalled that last April, Madonna revealed that she had lost three people close to her due to the novel coronavirus. This includes her cousin, her security guard's brother, and music executive, Orlando Puerto, who worked with Madonna for most of her singles.

In the end, the Queen of Pop wished her fans well and encouraged them to be more vigilant in the kind of news they are reading and spreading.

How Effective Are The Antibodies From COVID-19 Survivors?

In the global fight against the deadly coronavirus, health sectors are now encouraging COVID-19 survivors to donate their blood plasma in the hopes of developing an antibody that could finally end the pandemic.

Most of the patients who survived COVIDD-19 such as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson already did their part to donate their blood plasma to help patients currently battling the coronavirus.

However, according to the statement released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no proven effectiveness of the antibodies to patients currently infected with COVID-19.

The antibodies are known proteins that could help fight off infections, which is why the CDC is currently testing how the body's immune system responds to it.

However, the CDC noted that testing positive from coronavirus antibodies doesn't mean getting immunity from the said virus. In short, not all COVID-19 survivors are guaranteed not to get infected again.

As of writing, there are now over 3.5 million cases of coronavirus around the world and more than 250,000 reported deaths, according to the World Health Organization's recent report.

The countries most affected by the pandemic are coming from the United States of America, Europe (particularly the United Kinggdom), South-East Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Pacific, and Africa.

