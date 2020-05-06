'Chromatica': Lady Gaga Makes MAJOR Announcement About New Album

Good news for all the "Little Monsters" and Lady Gaga fanatics around the world. The new Queen of Pop just announced the official release date of her new album, "Chromatica."

After delaying the release of "Chromatica" due to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, Lady Gaga will finally launch her sixth studio album this coming May 29, 2020.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old pop icon took to Twitter to reveal the good news, which sent his legion of followers into a total frenzy.

"The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29," Lady Gaga wrote alongside a promotional photo and a link to the official stores to purchase a digital copy of the album.

Lady Gaga first announced that Chromatica would be out on the 10th of April, but the singer decided to put it on hold as she felt it was not the right time to drop a new song due to the global pandemic.

It was in March when the "Bad Romance" hitmaker announced that she would delay the release of the album, which took her four years to make.

"I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica," Gaga wrote in a statement released on Twitter. "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us.".

Fans are anticipating the said album since it has been four years since Lady Gaga had her last full-length studio album, "Joanne."

Chromatica Songs

Based on iTunes' preview, Chromatica will have a total on 16 tracks, including the earlier released "Stupid Love."

Aside from the digital version, Lady Gaga's sixth album will also be available in physical formats like standard CD, vinyl, and cassette tapes as put up on sale on her website, ladygaga.com.

Additionally, Lady Gaga also launched different merchandise to celebrate the new album. Such memorabilia includes shirt, hoodies, hat, tote bag, keychain, and stickers.

The album boasts big-time collaborators, including Ariana Grande for the song "Rain on Me," Elton John for the song "Sine From Above," and the all-girl K-pop superstars Black Pink for the song "Sour Candy."

Based from the first-released single, it looks like Chromatica will be the return of the dance-pop vibe that fans missed from Lady Gaga.

More Than Just an Album

Speaking on Apple Music Beat's 1, Lady Gaga said that the new album is about healing and bravery.

"The symbol for Chromatica has a sine wave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound," Lady Gaga told podcast host Zane Lowe.

"Sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again, making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about."

Lady Gaga explained that the album does not only talk about bravery but also the courage to embrace inclusivity.

"So it's all the colors, all the sounds, you know, so we, we're talking about inclusivity and life and also a lot of what we see around us," Lady Gaga shared.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles