Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Tell-All Book CANCELLED? But A Sussex Movie Is In the Works

A week after it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming out a tell-all book, "Finding Freedom," that was supposed to hit shelves this August was reportedly cancelled by its publisher.

According to reports, their supposed tell-all will go "beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together." It will also include insider knowledge from those who are close to the Sussexes.

But with its reported cancellation came a new movie that is reportedly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's period in life where they exit the royal family.

Lifetime announced that it is currently developing a third film about Meghan and Prince Harry to be aired on their network.

The working title is reported, "Harry and Meghan: Escape the Palace," which is all about the couple's drama with the royal family.

According to the network, it would tackle "the couple's controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown after the birth of their son, Archie."

The third movie of the Harry-Meghan movie franchise will talk give royal watchers a glimpse of how they are as new parents and of course, how they have coped with the pressures of being public figures that later led to their ultimate decision to "forge a new life on their own terms."

While no other details were announced about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's movie, it's likely to capture all events that followed during their son Archie's first year of life, which also includes the fallout within the royal family and their move to Canada and then later to California.

The third film follows 2018's movie, "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance," which explored Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's blossoming relationship, which later led to their highly publicized wedding.

In 2019, the sequel "Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal" was also released and detailed the untold joys and challenges of life inside Britain's famous family during their first year of marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's biography were written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Early this year, the duo was able to secure a private interview with both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as per Deadline, but representatives of the couple denied any involvement.

Cancelled Harry-Meghan Book?

Several royal fans who were excited to get the book placed a pre-order on Amazon but only to had their orders cancelled.

As per Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary, "I pre-ordered this on Amazon last week and yesterday was told the publishers had cancelled the order. Anyone else had this problem?"

Fans who pre-purchased the book revealed that they also had the same issue, with one Twitter user sharing an email sent from Amazon, where they explained that their pre-order of the book had been cancelled as well.

In the email, it said, "The publisher has cancelled the release of the item in the order below, and we have cancelled your pre-order. You won't be charged for the items that are cancelled."

Authors of the book responded to the social media users that questioned why the publisher, Harper Collins, decided to pull out.

But it turns out, there was just some problem with the Kindle listing.

"I've just been told there was an error with the Kindle listing on Amazon UK. If you search for the book again and reorder it, should be fine."

Scobie even responded to Arbiter, saying, "Apparently, Amazon put the US Kindle listing on the UK site, so they had to correct it. All fixed now. (Also, thanks for supporting!)

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Meltdown: Duchess Pressured Prince Harry with Outrageous Demands for Archie's Birthday?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles