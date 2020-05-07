Meghan Markle Meltdown: Duchess Pressured Prince Harry with Outrageous Demands for Archie's Birthday?

Due to the lockdown in the US and several parts of the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to celebrate their son's first birthday indoors.

But the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly frustrated. She even had a meltdown, as per Woman's Day, because she wanted to throw a huge birthday party for her Archie, which would also serve as the Sussex family's debut into the land of the stars.

"Meghan was looking forward to throwing the party of the century and making their debut into Hollywood society, and now she feels the chance has been ripped away," said the source.

The 38-year-old mother is angry that Archie's first birthday went mostly unnoticed.

Not only was Meghan frustrated with what's happening, but according to the source, she was also on the bridge of a meltdown when Prince Harry couldn't follow her outrageous demands.

According to the source who told the online tabloid, "Meghan's very good at getting Harry to do her bidding while she insists, she's focusing on mothering."

"Apparently, poor Harry was tearing his hair out trying to find stuff he's honestly never heard of before - smash cakes, socially distant entertainers, gifts for Archie, and of course, something special for Meghan."

Meghan Melt Down: The Truth

However, Gossip Cop debunked the "ridiculous" article saying that its content is all wrong.

"This tired bogus narrative of Markle as the diva is on full display here as the tabloid takes underhanded shots at the duchess that have no basis in reality," the article reads.

"This fairytale invented by the magazine of a diva mother demanding her husband go all out for their son's birthday is completely bogus."

As Gossip Cop reports, Archie's first birthday was an modest affair, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a video of the Duchess reading, "Duck! Rabbit!" to her son, which was uploaded on @Savethestories Instagram page.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly relaxed as they celebrate their son's birthday indoors with no visitors, just them.

Meghan Markle the Diva?

But this wasn't the first time the former "Suits" actress was said to be demanding and had diva moments.

In an article by The Daily Mail published early this week, a photographer reportedly described working with Meghan Markle "demanding" and "high maintenance."

The expert revealed that even before being in a relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan already had a "princess" attitude and had strict rules set, including not to take photos or videos of her feet.

According to the unnamed cameraman, her demands including getting a specific type of flower, not filming her while she is getting her makeup done, and a particular brand of champagne is only allowed for the shoot.

"You have to ask permission to shoot anything. [Meghan was] the boss. You felt like you were walking on eggshells."

He further revealed, "One of my team members is the nicest guy, and he was traumatized by the end of it because she was so mean."

The photographer talked out loud when he wondered how Meghan was able to charm Prince Harry.

"I don't think she deserves the attention. I wasn't impressed with her. She came across as very insecure and spoiled."

