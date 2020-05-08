Royal Love: Jennifer Garner Sends SWEETEST Message For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Hollywood actress and Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner showed her support to Meghan Markle through a sweet note.

The "Miracles from Heaven" actress took to Instagram and reposted Duchess Meghan's video of her reading the book "Duck! Rabbit!" to her one-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

Garner also wrote a heartfelt message and thanked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for choosing the charity Save the Children -- a foundation which aims to support children through health care, better education, economic opportunities, and emergency aid.

"Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday," she wrote.

"We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing - have raised the visibility of @savethechildren's work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both."

The "Daredevil" actress also shared how baby Archie's adorable video "lifts all of us up" amid the devastating health crisis.

Archie's First Birthday In Sunny Los Angeles

The video of Meghan and Prince Harry's son was originally posted by @savethestories, just in time for his special day.

The young Sussex, who just turned one on May 6, celebrated his first big milestone amid the lockdown in their secluded Malibu mansion.

While his birthday was certainly more low-key than his parents' original plan, it was reported that the couple treated baby Archie to his first-ever "smash cake."

The sweet video of Duchess Meghan and baby Archie gained positive response from the public, especially from the longtime Sussex supporters.

With this, an online campaign dubbed as #ArchieDay was launched by Meghan and Prince Harry's fans to support the former royal's charities.

The movement has raised more than $40,000, which will be used for COVID-19 relief efforts.

However, not everyone was impressed by the Sussexes' recent charity campaign.

New York Times bestselling author Emily Giffin took to social media her dislike of the ex-royals.

The "Something Borrowed" writer and a self-described royal watcher, posted a series of Instagram stories as she wrote: "Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Megan," while linking the clip of Meghan and Archie.

"Holy 'me first.' This is the Megan show. Why didn't she film and let Harry read? And why didn't she take the moment, in the end, to say 'he said, daddy!' Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid," Giffin added.

She also criticized how the family cries for privacy and yet they chose to upload the video with their son on social media.

Aside from this, she also called the 38-year-old Duchess "unmaternal" and "phony" for "poorly" portraying the role of a mother.

After being lashed out by the public, she turned her IG account to private and released a statement saying that she was "truly sorry for the negative impact" of her remarks to the Sussex family.

