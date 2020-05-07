Royal Revelation: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's L.A. Mansion -- EXPOSED!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been shopping for their dream home. According to reports, the royal couple has their budget set at a house worth $15 to $20 million.

However, while they look for a permanent residence, their current home in Los Angeles has been discovered.

A Home In Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally moved to Los Angeles from Canada. While they are still trying to find a new home for their new family, it looks like the couple has gotten themselves a great offer.

While many may think that there are more spectacular homes in L.A., the lovely couple was welcomed by Tyler Perry in one of his mansions in Beverly Hils. The entertainment mogul offered his $18 million mansion in an exclusive gated community for the small family of the Sussexes.

Tyler's house, which sits at the Beverly Hills Estates, has become a home to Prince Harry, Meghan and Prince Archie. It is a community filled with celebrity homes. The Tuscan-styles home is also insanely huge with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

It is pretty much everyone's dream mansion.

Both fans and critics of the royal couple are wondering how Prince Harry and Meghan met Tyler Perry and became good friends. Apparently, their connection was built through Oprah.

To recall, the famous host is doing a mental health documentary with Prince Harry. Perhaps, it was through their work connection that Oprah was able to forge an invite for the royal couple to meet with Tyler.

The room of Tyler's son in his mansion comes with a trunk of children's books that Oprah herself gave. It would finally be put to good use while the royal couple stays there. Prince Archie will have a lot of reading options even at a young age.

Harry and Meghan are still out looking for the perfect house for their small family. And while they may be used to living in a mansion, they continue to search for what they could call their "dream home."

An anonymous source told The Sun that the couple has been in search of a new home for months, but they have yet to find one they truly like. Apart from the budget they have set for the house, they also want it settled in a secluded place that offers a high level of security.

The move has also been greatly affected by the declining house market and the ongoing world health concern. As a result, the royal couple is living in a rental property.

Charity Work

While the couple is still trying to settle down, they have also found a way to continue doing their charity work. Recently, they have been spotted dressed in regular clothes and wearing masks while making food deliveries around Los Angeles to those who need it the most.

The royal couple has been working closely with Project Angel Food. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly approached the organization after learning of its drive to provide food and other help to people who are in quarantine.

Before that, the couple was last seen taking their two dogs out for a walk on a route that was believed to be popular among locals.

Since they officially resigned from their roles as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry have made their intentions known. They want to be financially independent and still be able to help the charitable organizations they believe in.

Amid the growing problem brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the couple recently answered questions about Archewell. This is believed to be the new name of the couple's charitable arm. It will be replacing the "Sussex Royal" brand.

The couple has agreed to drop the branding as part of their royal exit agreement. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain hopeful that they would be able to push through with their plans despite the changes due to COVID-19.

