Kevin Hart $60 Million Sex Tape Lawsuit Dismissed.. But There's a CATCH!

Comedian Kevin Hart is now a free man after a California federal judge dismissed the $60 million lawsuits against him for allegedly leaking a sex tape.

Or isn't he?

Montia Sabbag sued the "Jumanji" actor, along with his friend, Jonathan Todd "JT" Jackson who reportedly filmed their sexual rendezvous secretly, and later released it for the public to see.

The two men reportedly teamed up to record the encounter in 2017 in Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas suite without her knowledge, something that Kevin has repeatedly denied.

Back in February, Kevin Hart moved to have the suit against him dismissed, claiming he hadn't filed his legal papers properly. He alleged that the plaintiff that served him the documents just threw them onto his driveway, as per the PH Inquirer.

In a statement released by Ray Dudgeon, the actor's security guard, Montia Sabbag, "drove by Hart's home and threw a summons and complaint out of a car window in the sight of."

He alleged that the papers landed several yards from him, and he had not been given the authorization to accept the served legal documents.

In Kevin Hart's legal documents, there are attached pictures of papers that show papers scattered around the ground and a gray Ford Sedan nearby.

Kevin Hart Cased Dismissed?

But now, a federal judge tossed the case because of one technicality - Sabbag filed it in the wrong jurisdiction.

However, she has been allowed to refile in local civil courts as the case was dismissed without prejudice, as reported by Page Six. Sabbag has since amended and refiled the complaint.

Sabbag is free to sue Kevin Hart and JT Jackson in a California local civil court as she and the two men live in that state.

Sabbag sought damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and invasion of privacy and claimed she should be paid a whopping $60 million.

According to Sabbag, Jackson was seeking publicity for his upcoming comedy tour; that's why there was a sex tape involved, and the scandal would only make him famous.

How Kevin Hart's Wife Found Out

Though the entire lawsuit wasn't easy for Kevin Hart, as he discussed the whole ordeal in his Netflix docuseries, describing the moment as the lowest moment of his life.

His wife, Eniko Parrish, revealed that she found out about the sexual encounter via an Instagram direct message.

She revealed, "I don't know who it was, sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven, eight months pregnant."

Eniko continued, "I was having breakfast, I opened my phone, and I immediately just lost it."

Since everybody found out about it, Hart continues to deny setting up the tape and has issued a public apology to his wife via Instagram, saying he wasn't going to "allow a person to have a financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes."

Jackson was later charged with extortion to which Montia Sabbag said was relieved.

"This whole process has been crazy, and my name has been dragged through the mud. I just feel really happy and fortunate that this has all come to light."

