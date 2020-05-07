BOOTY-FULL Kesha Applies Butt Masks to Make Her Feel 'Happy' While in Quarantine

"Tik Tok" singer Kesha is treating herself to some TLC while staying indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old singer, however, has a unique regimen in her self-care process.

"Learning how to spend time with myself has been both anxiety-inducing and really positive."

Speaking to Refinery29, Kesha revealed how she was keeping herself sane by preventing anxiousness and sadness during quarantining with her boyfriend, Brad Ashenfelter.

"I go through waves of anxiety, and then there are moments where I just take a bubble bath and do a face mask and try to relax and accept."

The popstar raved about this "sunshine for your behind" activity that has helped her with mental health struggles.

Kesha revealed that she's using $9 butt masks, similar to what Jennifer Lopez has been doing to her insured body part.

Lucky for the "Praying" hitmaker, her boyfriend of five years is there to help her put it on.

"It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness."

Butt masks consist of two separate sheets, one for each butt cheek. It's easy to apply, and you just have to leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes then remove.

Booty masks will help reduce the appearance of blemishes and alleviate dullness, leaving the skin plump, hydrated, and radiant-looking.

It is worth mentioning that back in 2015, Kesha's butt made headlines after Radar Online reported that she got butt implants.

The tabloid website published a speculative photo gallery titled, "Did Kesha Get Butt Implants - See Before and After Photos!"

Luckily, the "We R Who We R" hitmaker was able to find humor in the situation, saying, "I implanted rainbows in my ass."

Kesha shared how she's usually too exhausted at the end of the day to do a full skincare routine as she often goes for a bath bomb bubble bath and a collagen sheet mask to de-stress and wash away the long day.

Aside from those, she also has an ice roller, and a micro-needling roller then applies a moisturizer on top to keep the skin hydrated throughout the night.

On makeup days, she utilizes the items she has on her personal Kesha Rose makeup line and other high-end and drugstore makeup products.

Talking about her freckles, "Before, I was so used to people blurring them out or Photoshopping them that they seemed like a flaw, but now I have come to like them and want to let them live more."

She added, "Everything is natural right now, and it makes me feel like I could probably take that approach into life."

In a Vogue interview in 2015, Kesha explained that she now feels more confident in her own skin than ever before.

After seeking treatment for an eating disorder in 2014, Kesha confessed that being healthy is the most important thing she can do for herself.

"Now, I'm trying to embrace the skin I'm in. It's difficult sometimes. Every day, I have to look in the mirror and make a choice to be kind to myself."

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Clueles? Singer Blames Her 'Privilege' for Having 'No Idea' About the Coronavirus

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles