Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles, Heats Up IG With Hot Bikini Snap [PHOTO]

Vanesa Hudgens has been keeping herself busy by exercising while in quarantine, and it looks like her home workouts have done her body a great deal.

Confidently Beautiful

The 31-year old brunette has been posting a number of photos of herself working out, and she has been gifting her fans with her beautiful face on Instagram every now and then.

While everyone is in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actress hopes that her workout videos would encourage her fans to get into the groove, too.

In the most recent photo she shared, it appears as if Vanessa's home workouts have been paying off. The former "High School Musical" star shared a photo of herself wearing a bright blue cut-out bathing suit, which showcased her tight, well-toned tummy.

Vanessa Hudgens also used a matching blue butterfly filter to complete the sexy photo of herself.

Perhaps the best part of her exercise routine is the fact that it helps raise awareness and some money for charity. The former Disney star revealed that she is helping raise funds for those in dire need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Get in on this while it's still up!!!! Worked out with @isaacboots up on his IG live for the next 24 hours raising money for @nokidhungry," Vanessa wrote in the caption of the video posted on her account.

Vanessa looked sizzling hot in her swimsuit photo, but her personal health was not all that her workout sessions were about. She is engaged in it to help charities and other non-profit organizations to ensure no child is ever left hungry during this world health crisis.

Selfish Commentary

Back in March, however, Hudgens got herself in hot water for the comments she made about the coronavirus pandemic. The actress received backlash over her insensitive remarks about how the government is handling the health concern.

"Um, yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t," she said during an Instagram Live. The actress was referring to the possibility of the quarantine lasting until the end of summer.

She added that she did not think the virus was life-threatening.

"I'm sorry, but like, it's a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I'm like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?" the 31-year-old furthered.

"I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now," Hudgens said.

However, when social media users came at her for her comments about the coronavirus, Hudgens was quick to defend herself saying that her remarks were just taken out of context.

She also emphasized that like everyone else, she is following government-imposed stay-at-home protocol.

