Royal Horror: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Warned About Paparazzi Nightmare!

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this 2020, they made it clear that they want to lead an independent life moving forward.

It has also been reported that the Sussexes want to have a more private life, away from the public and media scrutiny in the United Kingdom.

With that said, their first move to Canada made sense as they got the privacy that they longed for while staying in a rented mansion in Vancouver Island. Their $14 million 10,000-square-foot mansion is located in a secluded place with a lakefront view, which is almost impossible for lurking paparazzi to reach.

But now that they have finally settled down in Los Angeles, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan would have to say goodbye to the private life that they have been wishing for.

Archie's Paparazzi Nightmare

Being in the center of Hollywood, it is impossible for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay away from photographers eager to make a living out of their candid shots.

Just recently, a celebrity photographer claimed that the couple would definitely face paparazzi madness since a single shot of their family could earn a photographer thousands of dollars.

London Entertainment Group owner and celebrity photographer Giles Harrison said that freelance snappers will surely be a daily occurrence on Meghan and Harry's life now that they are in L.A.

While the couple might already be used to annoying paparazzi, Giles said that it could get their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison, overwhelmed -- especially when he gets older and starts going to school.

"I imagine when he goes to school, there will be paps trying to get him on the school run. It'll be madness," Giles told news.com.au.

Giles believes a good shot of the trio could be worth around $750,000 over six months after being sold across newspapers, magazines, T.V., and the internet.

Meghan And Harry Warned Against Hollywood Paparazzi

Meanwhile, another celebrity photographer said that the ex-royal couple might face a dangerous scenario if they will not have an open relationship with the paparazzi moving forward.

Speaking to his own "Paparazzi Podcast," photographer Mark Karloff advised Meghan and Harry to embrace the paparazzi culture in Los Angeles. He explained that photographers get more aggressive when celebrities make it difficult for them to take photos.

"It doesn't need to be that way, obviously if you're somebody who is more of a private person and who hasn't chosen a life of being in the public eye, and you don't want to be photographed that's a different story," Karloff said.

"But if you're someone like Meghan who has openly been wanting this celebrity life, you're going to have to quote-unquote give it up a lot of the time."

Karloff also warned the couple to be prepared for hounding photographers once the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted.

